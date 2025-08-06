Natalie Portman's vintage-inspired flares usher this bohemian trend back into fashion.

This retro favourite will bring versatility to your transitional wardrobe, and Natalie Portman styles it oh-so-well

Natalie Portman wearing burgundy flares and graphic t-shirt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Portman just proved that flared trousers are the perfect piece for a mid-season wardrobe update. Filming in New York for her latest project, Good Sex, an upcoming rom-com directed by Lena Dunham, the actress stepped out in a pair of burgundy tailored flares, demonstrating that the vintage silhouette can look effortlessly modern and chic.

This summer has been all about bohemian dressing, with Chloé-style skirts and brown suede filling our capsule wardrobes. But as we edge into the transitional months, it’s time to consider pieces that bridge the gap between summer and autumn. Say hello (again) to flares.

No stranger to a comeback, this season’s flares are sleeker and more pared back. As part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, the Etro and Tory Burch catwalks reimagined flares in dark denim and rich autumnal tones of tan and dusty pink. While autumn outfit ideas may still be weeks away, Portman's look is a masterclass in styling flared trousers in a smart casual outfit that works across the seasons.

How to style flared trousers like Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman wearing burgundy flares and graphic t-shirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The secret to the flare’s enduring appeal lies in its leg-lengthening shape and ability to balance proportions. Portman’s burgundy pair work their magic thanks to another seasonal hero: the platform wedge. The lift of a chunky shoe lets the flairs skim the ground perfectly, elongating her silhouette.

Because flares hug the hips and thighs before breaking into a wider hem, they’re incredibly flattering and versatile. Playing with contrasts and pairing them with a loose-fit t-shirt or an oversized knit keeps the look smart-casual while still allowing the trousers to take centre stage.

The actress completed her look with a statement gold buckle belt, gold mini bag, a selection of gold rings and effortless waves, subtly nodding to 70s bohemian style. The clean lines and minimal approach prove that when it comes to how to style flared jeans or trousers, they can be a wardrobe staple, offering a polished take on a vintage silhouette that I’ll be adding to my summer outfit ideas.

Get the look

Burgundy flared trousers

Saint + Sofia
Maroon tailored flared leggings

Made from organic cotton jersey, these tailored-style flared trousers from Saint and Sofia look just like Natalie Portman's pair, but with added stretch and comfort.

Pair of burgundy flared trousers
Reformation
Mid Rise Flared Trousers

These are the ultimate tailored flares from Reformation. Made from a heavy crepe fabric, they'll look crisp and smart paired with everything from t-shirts to pussy-bow blouses. A worthy investment.

Pair of burgundy flared trousers
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Flared Trousers

This mid-rise pair from Massimo Dutti puts a modern spin on the traditionally high-waisted flare, creating a smooth, balanced silhouette, without the cut-in-half effect of higher rises.

San Sebastian t-shirt
H&M
Printed T-Shirt

If you're on the hunt for a good graphic t-shirt, H&M always seems to have an excellent stock of styles. This white with burgundy print gives a nod to the same colour palette as Portman's and will work well tucked into flares.

Gold shell bag

Zara
Metallic shell crossbody bag

A kitsch little detail like this shell bag is a subtle way to nod to the maximalist nature of 70's bohemian style, plus gold and burgundy are a match made in heaven.

Platform sandals

FitFlop
Platform Leather Sandals

The words 'platform' and 'comfort' are rarely seen in the same sentence, but these platform sandals from FitFlop may be the exception to the rule. With a cork sole and ergonomic footbed, you'll feel like you're wearing trainers.

So if you thought the days of flares were long behind you, consider this fresh new take as a way to elevate your transitional wardrobe. Natalie Portman's laid-back graphic tee and platform combo is a great way to work flares into your casual wardrobe, but they can easily be dressed up, too.

A satin blouse with pointed heels will add a touch of evening glam to your flares, as well as layered gold jewellery. When the colder months roll in, look to pair your trousers with fine knits and roll necks under tailored blazers for a sophisticated take on the trend.

