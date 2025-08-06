Natalie Portman's vintage-inspired flares usher this bohemian trend back into fashion.

Natalie Portman just proved that flared trousers are the perfect piece for a mid-season wardrobe update. Filming in New York for her latest project, Good Sex, an upcoming rom-com directed by Lena Dunham, the actress stepped out in a pair of burgundy tailored flares, demonstrating that the vintage silhouette can look effortlessly modern and chic.

This summer has been all about bohemian dressing, with Chloé-style skirts and brown suede filling our capsule wardrobes. But as we edge into the transitional months, it’s time to consider pieces that bridge the gap between summer and autumn. Say hello (again) to flares.

No stranger to a comeback, this season’s flares are sleeker and more pared back. As part of the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, the Etro and Tory Burch catwalks reimagined flares in dark denim and rich autumnal tones of tan and dusty pink. While autumn outfit ideas may still be weeks away, Portman's look is a masterclass in styling flared trousers in a smart casual outfit that works across the seasons.

How to style flared trousers like Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The secret to the flare’s enduring appeal lies in its leg-lengthening shape and ability to balance proportions. Portman’s burgundy pair work their magic thanks to another seasonal hero: the platform wedge. The lift of a chunky shoe lets the flairs skim the ground perfectly, elongating her silhouette.

Because flares hug the hips and thighs before breaking into a wider hem, they’re incredibly flattering and versatile. Playing with contrasts and pairing them with a loose-fit t-shirt or an oversized knit keeps the look smart-casual while still allowing the trousers to take centre stage.

The actress completed her look with a statement gold buckle belt, gold mini bag, a selection of gold rings and effortless waves, subtly nodding to 70s bohemian style. The clean lines and minimal approach prove that when it comes to how to style flared jeans or trousers, they can be a wardrobe staple, offering a polished take on a vintage silhouette that I’ll be adding to my summer outfit ideas.

Get the look

So if you thought the days of flares were long behind you, consider this fresh new take as a way to elevate your transitional wardrobe. Natalie Portman's laid-back graphic tee and platform combo is a great way to work flares into your casual wardrobe, but they can easily be dressed up, too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A satin blouse with pointed heels will add a touch of evening glam to your flares, as well as layered gold jewellery. When the colder months roll in, look to pair your trousers with fine knits and roll necks under tailored blazers for a sophisticated take on the trend.