Missoma's advent calendars are finally on sale - they'll count you down to Christmas in the most glamorous way

Advent calendars have come a long way over the last few years. Once filled with simple chocolate treats and reserved just for the children, the Christmas countdown is now a seriously fun and glamorous event for the grown-ups, too. These days, there are plenty of options to suit any festive fan – beauty treats, boozy beer, and novelty socks are all available behind the daily doors, but for us here at woman&home HQ, Missoma’s jewellery calendar will be the ultimate way to start the day in December.

The stunning jewellery brand loved by a host of big names, including Kate Middleton, is launching three calendar options this year – and there’s something to suit any kind of accessory magpie. There's a choice of silver, gold and solid gold, and each one is filled with a covetable mix of limited edition and iconic rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings that will look and feel chic for the current season as well as years ahead.

Each of Missoma’s must-have calendars is a feast for the eyes, with either a sumptuous green design for the gold option or a navy colourway for the silver, which are both covered in celestial-inspired prints. There’s a wardrobe-style front which opens up to reveal 12 exciting box drawers, and inside you’ll find a range of gorgeous jewels as well as a £50 gift card. The jewellery covers a range of bestsellers, exclusive collaborations and new designs that will all work to tick off jewellery trends for 2025 while feeling perfectly timeless too.

If you want to really treat yourself, you could opt for the 14ct solid gold option, which comes in a luxurious velvet jewellery box and contains five brand new designs, including pieces encrusted with diamonds and emeralds. And on top of all that, you’ll find a £150 gift card too. When it comes to jewellery worth investing in, this one really is filled with hero pieces.

Gold Missoma Gold Advent Calendar £495 at Missoma This gold offering contains 11 pieces worth £928 (saving £433!), which covers three limited edition pieces - including a tennis beaded bracelet, pendant necklace and mini hoop earrings. There's a £50 gift card in the mix too, so you can treat yourself in the new year. Silver Missoma Silver Advent Calendar £465 at Missoma For those who prefer cooler metallics, this silver advent also contains a gift card on top of six exclusive designs, as well as the bestselling ear cuff and pearl bracelet. It's all worth £822 (saving you £357!) and will add some glamour to any jewellery box. Solid gold Missoma 14ct Solid Gold Advent Calender £1395 at Missoma This luxurious collection of 14ct solid gold jewels contains five brand new and exclusive designs, including a diamond star necklace and emerald huggie earrings. It comes in one of the best jewellery boxes of the season with a £150 gift card, and it's worth £1853, saving you a whopping £458.

Yes, the prices are quite high compared to novelty advents - £425 for silver, £465 for gold and £1,295 for the gold-plated countdowns, but you'll save hundreds compared to if you bought each individual jewellery piece, and all of them will make a chic and very wearable addition to your accessory collection that will last.

We are most excited about the Missoma x Lucy Williams Knot Oversized Studs in the silver offering, which we spotted Sienna Miller wearing with a boho dress earlier this month, and when it comes to the gold, it’s the Magma Gemstone Charm Bracelet that we are most looking forward to finding.

One of the best things about this range of calendars is how much wear you'll get out of your daily finds. The pieces will all look gorgeous alone, but are also very complementary with each other, so you can easily layer up and wear multiple items at the same time. As with all of Missoma's jewellery, everything from the earrings to the necklaces can be worn by day or night and will add an understated yet seriously glam finishing touch to any outfit.

So, whether you want to treat yourself or somebody special to an advent calendar they will remember, Missoma is most definitely a winning choice for the countdown to Christmas. Every day will bring some joyful jewels that will look fabulous over the festive season and will be cherished for years to come.