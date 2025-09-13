Sienna Miller’s chic finishing touches take her signature boho style into autumn beautifully
The stylish star never gets it wrong with her wardrobe, and her latest all-black look is a winner for the new season
If you have ever wondered, 'what is boho style?' you need only take a look at Sienna Miller’s wardrobe. The forever stylish star has long been a champion of the relaxed and vintage-inspired look, and after seeing her latest outfit, it seems she is sticking with her favourite vibe for the new season too.
The 43-year-old star was spotted at a party held by French heritage brand Longchamp in Central London last week, alongside the likes of Alexa Chung and Kate Moss. Sienna wore a beautiful off-shoulder black dress that featured long puffed sleeves and a lace-up front, and accessorised it in her usual expert way. She added a pair of oversized silver stud earrings by Missoma, a shiny black Longchamp bag and a pair of this season’s hero square-toed boots. The whole ensemble was chic and romantic yet felt very glam for the star-studded event, and her on-trend finishing touches gave her floaty boho get-up an autumn-ready spin.
This ensemble is perfect as a new take on date night outfits or for a fancy soiree over the coming weeks, and if you like it as much as I do, you can recreate the look with the best buys below.
Shop Sienna's style
Exact Match
When it comes to jewellery to invest in, an oversized pair of shiny silver-plated studs like Sienna's is a wise choice. They will pep up even the simplest of looks. Lucy Williams celebrates ten years of her collaboration with Missoma this year, so it's a good time to invest.
Exact Match
This neat little leather accessory is one of the best quiet luxury handbags available, and will finish your LBD perfectly.
Complete the look
Wear this leather pair with the best jeans for your body type, or use them to add some polish to a floral skirt.
Sienna's choice of footwear was the perfect way to finish her look, and investing in a similar style for autumn will make a very versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Ankle boots are stylish and practical for cold and rainy weather and can easily be worn with a dress or trousers, but will feel a little more polished than your best white trainers or a pair of pumps. For this year, look for square-toed styles as the small, shaped detail will add plenty of trend-ticking oomph to your outfit with minimal effort.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.