Sienna Miller’s chic finishing touches take her signature boho style into autumn beautifully

If you have ever wondered, 'what is boho style?' you need only take a look at Sienna Miller’s wardrobe. The forever stylish star has long been a champion of the relaxed and vintage-inspired look, and after seeing her latest outfit, it seems she is sticking with her favourite vibe for the new season too.

The 43-year-old star was spotted at a party held by French heritage brand Longchamp in Central London last week, alongside the likes of Alexa Chung and Kate Moss. Sienna wore a beautiful off-shoulder black dress that featured long puffed sleeves and a lace-up front, and accessorised it in her usual expert way. She added a pair of oversized silver stud earrings by Missoma, a shiny black Longchamp bag and a pair of this season’s hero square-toed boots. The whole ensemble was chic and romantic yet felt very glam for the star-studded event, and her on-trend finishing touches gave her floaty boho get-up an autumn-ready spin.

This ensemble is perfect as a new take on date night outfits or for a fancy soiree over the coming weeks, and if you like it as much as I do, you can recreate the look with the best buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna's style

Complete the look

Sienna's choice of footwear was the perfect way to finish her look, and investing in a similar style for autumn will make a very versatile addition to your wardrobe.

Ankle boots are stylish and practical for cold and rainy weather and can easily be worn with a dress or trousers, but will feel a little more polished than your best white trainers or a pair of pumps. For this year, look for square-toed styles as the small, shaped detail will add plenty of trend-ticking oomph to your outfit with minimal effort.