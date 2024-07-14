Mirka Federer kept it casual at Wimbledon in distressed white shorts and a striped blue shirt

Mirka looked effortlessly chic as she cheered on her husband Roger Federer during a 2018 match

Mirka Federer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
inNews

Mirka Federer's 2018 Wimbledon look is still stuck in our minds for the way she elevated her casual denim shorts with a striped shirt and designer crossbody bag.

She may not have been at this year's tournament to see Kate Middleton make a surprise appearance in a stunning purple midi dress, but Mirka Federer has made her mark on Wimbledon over the years. 

The event always leaves us with a variety of summer outfit inspiration as celeb looks like Pippa Middleton's stunning pink floral maxi dress and Helen Mirren’s sporty green look grace the court-side seats. And for all the memorable Wimbledon outfits over the years, Mirka Federer's 2018 one is stuck in our minds. 

She attended the 2018 tournament's inaugural match to cheer on her husband Roger Federer and looked effortlessly chic in a pair of white, frayed hem denim shorts and a blue striped shirt. 

She was years ahead of the curve carrying the now discontinued Gucci Linea Cestino Mini Natural Straw Shoulder Bag, a style that's risen in popularity recently as brands like M&S and Ted Baker release their own versions of the straw bag trend. 

Mirka Federer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Mirka Federer's Look

ASOS blue stripe shirt
Stradivarius Relaxed Fit Stripe Shirt

The perfect elevated casual for your summer capsule wardrobe, this shirt has a smart spread collar and buttoned cuffs to add a formal feel to it's otherwise relaxed fit. Button up for the office or throw over a casual look for a more laid-back look. 

Mango frayed hem denim shorts
Mango Denim Shorts With Frayed Hem

Elevate your denim with these straight design, high-waist shorts from Mango. With two smart front pockets, a chic dart detail, and frayed hem, they're a chic everyday piece that's sure to catch the eye. 

M&S straw bag
M&S Straw Sling Cross Body Bag

The perfect crossbody bag to finish off any summer outfit, this woven straw piece features a sling design, a secure zip fastening, and chic leather detailings. Plus, the adjustable webbing strap can be removed to turn it into a clutch bag!

Mirka's hair was styled in bouncy curls, each section impeccably done with a curling iron to create a stunning movement as she cheered from the seats. The style highlighted her gorgeous drop earrings which sparkled in the sun and added a touch of glamour to her casual look. 

She further accessorised with a number of colourful of bracelets, a statement watch, and some trendy sunglasses with an eye-catching blue tint to their lenses. 

To finish the outfit, she leaned into the relaxed, off-duty look with a pair of practical and stylish white trainers

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest