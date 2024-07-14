Mirka Federer kept it casual at Wimbledon in distressed white shorts and a striped blue shirt

Mirka Federer's 2018 Wimbledon look is still stuck in our minds for the way she elevated her casual denim shorts with a striped shirt and designer crossbody bag.

She may not have been at this year's tournament to see Kate Middleton make a surprise appearance in a stunning purple midi dress, but Mirka Federer has made her mark on Wimbledon over the years.

The event always leaves us with a variety of summer outfit inspiration as celeb looks like Pippa Middleton's stunning pink floral maxi dress and Helen Mirren’s sporty green look grace the court-side seats. And for all the memorable Wimbledon outfits over the years, Mirka Federer's 2018 one is stuck in our minds.

She attended the 2018 tournament's inaugural match to cheer on her husband Roger Federer and looked effortlessly chic in a pair of white, frayed hem denim shorts and a blue striped shirt.

She was years ahead of the curve carrying the now discontinued Gucci Linea Cestino Mini Natural Straw Shoulder Bag, a style that's risen in popularity recently as brands like M&S and Ted Baker release their own versions of the straw bag trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Mirka Federer's Look

Stradivarius Relaxed Fit Stripe Shirt £22.99 at ASOS The perfect elevated casual for your summer capsule wardrobe, this shirt has a smart spread collar and buttoned cuffs to add a formal feel to it's otherwise relaxed fit. Button up for the office or throw over a casual look for a more laid-back look. Mango Denim Shorts With Frayed Hem £29.99 at Mango Elevate your denim with these straight design, high-waist shorts from Mango. With two smart front pockets, a chic dart detail, and frayed hem, they're a chic everyday piece that's sure to catch the eye. M&S Straw Sling Cross Body Bag £35 at M&S The perfect crossbody bag to finish off any summer outfit, this woven straw piece features a sling design, a secure zip fastening, and chic leather detailings. Plus, the adjustable webbing strap can be removed to turn it into a clutch bag!

Mirka's hair was styled in bouncy curls, each section impeccably done with a curling iron to create a stunning movement as she cheered from the seats. The style highlighted her gorgeous drop earrings which sparkled in the sun and added a touch of glamour to her casual look.

She further accessorised with a number of colourful of bracelets, a statement watch, and some trendy sunglasses with an eye-catching blue tint to their lenses.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To finish the outfit, she leaned into the relaxed, off-duty look with a pair of practical and stylish white trainers.