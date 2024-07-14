Pippa Middleton steps out alongside Kate for Wimbledon Final in a stunning pink floral maxi dress

Pippa Middleton's pink floral maxi dress was the perfect choice for her appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final today, with the striking print and bold colour working perfectly alongside Kate Middleton's regal look.

Royal fans are delighted with Kate Middleton's surprise Wimbledon appearance not only because the royal looked stunning, but because she's been joined in the royal box by her sister, Pippa Middleton.

Pippa has given us many iconic Wimbledon looks over the years and just yesterday stepped out for Day 12 of the event in a beautiful floral jumpsuit look. For today's outfit, she kept the summer-ready floral print but ditched the jumpsuit for an ultra-feminine maxi dress that we've fallen in love with.

The beautiful pink floral dress is from the royal-approved brand Beulah London and is know as the Peony Teaberry dress. It's a style that the brand has long gone back to, with its overlay neckline and fitted bodice creating a stunning fit-and-flare silhouette, but Pippa's exact version of it is no longer available.

Pippa styled the dress with a simple beige clutch bag and kept her jewellery minimal, with just some simple gold studs and a chunky watch, to let the dress's statement neckline shine - giving us all a lesson in what to wear to Wimbledon.

She kept her hair off of her face with a sleek and intricate twist-back style, leaving the top half of her hair tied back while the rest hung in wavy strands loosely down her back. Her makeup was minimal, with her stepping out in a look similar to Kate's that focused on creating a healthy glowing complexion using sun-kissed bronzer set off by a subtle berry lip.