Kate Middleton makes surprise Wimbledon appearance in stunning purple dress and gold accessories

Kate Middleton has arrived at Wimbledon, marking her second public appearance this year - and she's glowing in a purple midi dress and variety of shining, gold accessories.

After much speculation and anticipation, Kate Middleton has made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon Men's Singles final. She arrived court-side just minutes ahead of the match, with her sister Pippa Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte beaming as they all walked in to watch the match from the royal box.

Kate was hard to miss in a bright and bold purple midi dress from Safiyaa London. The rich lilac tone beautifully complimented her bronzed skin and we love the feminine fit of the piece, with its puffed sleeves, flowing skirt and unique pleat detailing at the bodice creating a truly special look for this special occasion.

Looking at the dress online, it seems that Kate likely had the dress altered to make the neckline more modest, as she has done with many previous off-the-shelf pieces.

She accessorised her look with a simple nude handbag and heels, adding a pair of chunky gold hoops and a thick, gold bangle to finish off her outfit.

The dress was not only beautiful, but also encapsulated Kate's ethos towards fashion. The piece is a made-to-order design, meaning that it would only have been crafted once she had ordered it. This is a sustainable practice that many brands employ to make sure they do not overuse fabrics and create unwanted waste if certain items do not sell out.

It was a subtle nod to her love for sustainable fashion, as was her outfit choice for her last appearance at the Trooping The Colour Parade where she wore a recycled white midi dress and updated the style with some brilliant accessorising.

For the occasion, Kate wore her hair in trademark bouncy blow-dry style, with lots of volume at her roots as she debuted a dramatic new side-parting. The look is just beautiful and is easier to recreate than you might think with any of the best hot brushes on the market.

Her makeup was kept neutral, with plenty of sun-kissed bronzer creating a gorgeous summer-ready and tanned look and, of course, she was sporting her classic pink-berry lipstick shade.