Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon 2024 jumpsuit is the epitome of bold floral dressing as she goes for fail-safe raffia clutch and wedges combo
Pippa Middleton ditched dresses in favour of a striking floral jumpsuit - and her go-to combination of raffia and wedge heels
Pippa Middleton stepped out for her first appearance of Wimbledon 2024 for day twelve of the iconic tournament in a bold floral jumpsuit and her go-to combination of a raffia clutch and wedge heels.
The Princess of Wales's sister is someone we've looked to for inspiration for what to wear to Wimbledon for years now. Pippa is a Wimbledon regular and has been making annual courtside appearances for as long as we can remember and acing her outfits every time. So we always look forward to seeing her arrive for a day at the tennis - and her outfit of choice this year did not disappoint.
Pippa said no to her usual midi dresses and skirts and chose a striking floral patterned pastel blue jumpsuit that's got us rethinking the wedding guest dresses we've got planned for this summer. The Claire Mischevani piece features a flared cut on the leg and a shirt design up top. Along with puffed sleeves with frilly cuffs and matching ruffles on the collar, the elegant yet eye-catching all-in-one was the dream alternative to a classic Wimbledon dress.
Shop Bold Summer Jumpsuits
This flattering and wearable jumpsuit is ideal if bold pink floral prints are your thing. With short ruffled sleeves and a statement cutout detail on the back, this Phase Eight pick will become a piece you wear every summer. Shop now, while it's on sale.
If you're after a floral summer jumpsuit to incorporate into your everyday style rotation, this affordable and super sweet blue pick by Mela London is ideal and so versatile.
When it came to accessories, Pippa relied on a formula we've seen her ace on various occasions at Wimbledon. The meeting of a raffia clutch bag and a pair of comfy yet glam wedge heels has been done by Pippa in the past, including in 2018 when she wore a raffia clutch with a pair of Kate Middleton's favourite Castañer wedges.
A raffia bag and a pair of wedge sandals are both accessories that deserve a place in any warm weather capsue wardrobe and can easily join forces to add a gorgeous touch of summer flare to so many looks.
A pair of sunglasses are always a must for sitting courtside at Wimbledon and even if the sun isn't shining, they make a chic style statement. Pippa demonstrated just how well she adheres to timeless sunglasses trends with the addition of a pair of classic brown-toned tortoiseshell frames that perfectly complemented her chestnut locks and radiant summer tan.
And woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, adores Pippa's departure from classic floral frocks and is all for embracing something a little bolder like a vibrant printed jumpsuit.
Caroline says, "Polka dots have been a big deal at Wimbledon this time around (see Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie for inspiration), but the Middletons have really brought flower power to SW19. First Carole wore floral frocks for her two visits, and now it's Pippa's turn in a printed jumpsuit. It's a bolder choice than a dress, and I love that she's given this a summer spin with a raffia clutch and wedges.
Highlighting just how wearable a good jumpsuit can be this time of year, she adds, "It's an easy all-in-one look that could be styled up or down for any occasion - that's the beauty of a good jumpsuit!"
