Pippa Middleton's raffia clutch with Kate's favourite wedges was the dream combination of summery and chic
Pippa Middleton enjoyed a day at Wimbledon in 2018 wearing a white raffia clutch and the Princess of Wales's favourite timeless wedges
Pippa Middleton once stepped out for a day at Wimbledon wearing a raffia clutch and Kate's favourite wedges and it was the dream combination of summery and chic.
No matter which items you have in your summer capsule wardrobe accessories are key to elevating even the simplest of outfits to new style heights. Whether it’s your best white trainers or a classic crossbody bag, they can help to dress looks up or down and Pippa Middleton’s combination of a raffia bag and espadrilles was the perfect mix of both in 2018. The tennis-loving sister of the Princess of Wales has often been spotted cheering in the crowd at the championships and tends to go for a smart-casual outfit for these day trips.
For the Men’s Singles Semi Final in 2018 she stepped out in an Anna Mason Christy Cotton midi dress which had a tiered skirt, puffed sleeves and subtle pattern of abstract flowers on it. The white background and muted colours of this detailing made this the perfect outfit base to add some particularly stand-out accessories.
Pippa Middleton steered clear of the court shoe heels she loves to wear for special events and instead wore a pair of Kate’s favourite espadrilles. The future Queen loves espadrilles from many brands but she’s a particular fan of the ever-popular Castañer wedges with the rounded toe, jute espadrille sole and tie up design.
These come in a range of different heel heights and shades and Pippa’s were a soft white which is so neutral and easy to style with pieces that follow any of the fashion colour trends for 2024. The tie up detail adds a feminine elegance to these wedges and means that they are easy to adjust and tighten to suit your own preferences.
Wedges are also a great alternative to heels if you want to add a bit of height but want a bit more stability and traction than you tend to get from a pair of stiletto heels.
Pippa’s Castañer wedges looked fabulous with her floaty midi dress though they’d look equally stunning with a pair of flared jeans and a white T-shirt. She finished off her Wimbledon look with a white raffia clutch by J Crew with a blush pink fastening and semi-circle design.
Raffia and woven bags are always hugely on trend in the summer months and instantly add a more summery, casual feel to an outfit. This one was big enough to fit Pippa’s essentials for a day watching the tennis and coordinating her shoe and bag colour is a clever way to tie your whole look together and give it cohesion.
It’s a wardrobe trick that Kate and Carole Middleton also use and Pippa finished off her Wimbledon outfit with a pair of black Ray-Ban sunglasses and tiny drop earrings.
For a summer event Pippa’s look couldn’t have been a more perfect blend of smart and casual and she’s been spotted wearing espadrilles in various colours many times before. She packed a pair of black Castañer wedges for her honeymoon trip to Australia with her husband James Matthews in 2017. Pippa was pictured walking through the airport wearing these with skinny jeans and a white blouse, as well as with a gorgeous black and white dress and black jacket on another day of their holiday.
