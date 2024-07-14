We love Helen Mirren’s sporty green midi dress and metallic brogues Wimbledon look

Helen Mirren stepped out for the Women's Final at Wimbledon in an appropriately sporty green midi dress - and we love the pop of texture her metallic brogues added to the look.

Wimbledon 2024 is coming to a close after bringing us not only some brilliant sporting action, but also some memorable court-side looks. From Amanda Holden's sultry and timeless black dress to Louise Redknapp's monochrome white outfit, we've seen so many incredible outfits and we can't wait to start recreating them this summer.

Near the top of out list for best looks is undoubtedly Helen Mirren's sporty take on formalwear from Day 13. She stepped out in a bright and bold green midi dress, demanding attention in the stunning colour.

The sporty-looking dress featured a lovely collar which emphasised the dress's V-shaped neckline and we love the flattering elasticated detailing across the bodice.

To battle the chill, she added a simple white cardigan to the look, with the classic style adding some nice texture as it broke up the block green of the dress.

Helen's metallic brogues added a fun element to her outfit, with the shining shoes finishing off the look perfectly without overwhelming or overshadowing the bold green.

Shop Helen Mirren's Wimbledon Look

ME+EM Slub Cotton V-Neck Maxi Dress £125 at ME+EM Recreate Helen Mirren's bold green look with this stunning ME+EM midi dress. With a comfortable yet flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, elasticated top and beautiful billowing sleeves, it's the perfect piece to throw on on those days where you want to look put-together but don't have the time, or effort, to think too much about your look. M&S Cotton Blend Textured Knitted Jacket £35 at M&S With a relaxed and regular fit, long sleeves and a timeless crew neckline, this cardigan is sure to become a staple of any summer capsule wardrobe. Its two neat front pockets and textured finish add a touch of luxe to the classic design and make it the perfect throw-on jacket for chillier evenings. Russell And Bromley Penny Loafer £195 at Russell And Bromley Adding a touch of shine to any office-wear or casual outfit, these metallic loafers are the perfect elevated everyday shoe. With a supple leather lining for added comfort, you can rest assured that you aren't sacrificing comfort for style and will definitely make a splash at any event you attend in them.

Leaning into the athleisure wear look, Helen relied on her go-to accessory to keep her hair off of her face; a headband.

The actress has long been known for giving us all a masterclass on how to wear headbands and is regularly seen sporting various styles of headband for different events. We love the tennis-like-look of this relaxed, sporty headband style and will definitely be recreating the hairstyle throughout the summer months.

Her short bob was kept straight and her makeup was minimal bar for some sun-kissed bronzer and this year's trending lip colour, a berry-toned pink shade.