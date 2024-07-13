Amanda Holden's sultry black dress for Wimbledon is a figure-flattering style for all body types
The black midi dress is giving the classic LBD a run for it's money
Amanda Holden just stepped out in the most flattering black midi-dress, pairing the sophisticated piece with monochrome white accessories and a statement handbag.
The little black dress has long been a wardrobe staple but Amanda Holden's latest look has us wanting to move away from the fun-loving mini style and into this more sophisticated midi dress look.
Stepping out with her daughter, the a-lister looked impossibly chic in a flattering black midi dress from Odd Muse, with the piece's square neckline, sleek silhouette and flattering bodice creating a show-stopping and classic look. She leaned into the timeless feel with a pared back colour palette, opting for a monochrome look alongside the plain black dress. Rest assured we'll be adding this to our pick of the best wedding guest dresses.
Her white leather sandals and white and black woven leather handbag worked perfectly to add a daytime feel to the outfit, with the laid-back flip-flop style of shoe being a great and comfortable heel for taking on Wimbledon this summer - though, if you're not a fan heels, these Mint Velvet sandals would be a great alternative to finish off this look.
Shop Amanda Holden's Look
Available now for pre-order, this Odd Muse midi dress is the ultimate Quiet Luxury piece and will become a sure-fire staple upon it's release at the end of July. With a timeless square neckline, elegant shaping, and built in bra cups for support, it's as flattering as it is comfortable and we love the simple, sleek design.
Easy to slip-on with any outfit, these sandals feature a chic v-shaped strap, flared heel and a comfortable toe post to not only create a sleek look but also a comfortable sandal. They're the perfect minimal piece to finish any statement-making look without overwhelming an outfit and are sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.
The perfect elevated handbag, this timeless leather piece is the perfect accessory for any black-and-white monochrome outfit. Constructed using an origami-inspired composition, the folds of the bag mean it can be worn folded in for a chic, geometric look, or it can be folded outwards for more space inside. It's straps are also versatile, allowing the wearer to swap between the soft top handles or a detachable chain strap.
A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)
A photo posted by on
Amanda kept her makeup simple, with some sun-kissed bronzer on her cheeks highlighting the summer tan she's picked up over the warmer months and a subtle berry lip complimented her monochrome outfit without overpowering the look.
Her hair was styled in her signature straight strands, with shorter pieces in the front framing her face while the rest hung loose down her back. The style is a timeless classic and is super easy to recreate when you've got the best hair straighteners to smooth, style and care for you hair.
