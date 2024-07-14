I'm never sure what to wear with white trousers, but Louise Redknapp's Wimbledon look is a masterclass in monochrome styling

It's been a busy fortnight at Wimbledon. Competition for best dressed tennis spectator has been seriously strong, with names like Katherine Ryan, Carole Middleton, Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller all contenders. But Louise Redknapp's sophisticated ensemble is our new favourite!

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant paid a visit to SW19 on Thursday wearing a pair of impeccably tailored white trousers. They're the perfect starting point for plenty of summer outfits for work, but I have to admit I never know quite how to wear white trousers. Thankfully, Louise has come up with a failsafe formula that will never let you down.

She stuck to a My Fair Lady-esque black and white colour palette, teaming her Anine Bing trousers with a black off shoulder bodysuit, adding toe cap Saint Laurent heels and Miu Miu sunglasses. The result is oh so chic and I'm of course keen to copy.

Louise Redknapp arriving at Wimbledon 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The combination of the wide leg white trousers and white shoes elongates the leg, and the off shoulder shape of the top is a nice nod to the Nineties, which picks up on the rectangular sunglasses. The gold jewellery and leather belt really elevates things too.

Her Instagram fans were quick to compliment her look when she posted after her day out, calling her "glowing" and "stunning".

Shop Louise's look

ANINE BING Carrie wide-leg trousersExact match

Anine Bing Carrie Trousers

White trousers are a capsule wardrobe staple, so it's worth spending a bit more than you normally might. These are by Anine Bing - a brand loved by Meghan Markle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. They're made from a breezy linen blend, and I love the belt loops. They're machine washable too!

Jersey Bardot Top
M&S Jersey Bardot Top

M&S is right up there with our go-to British clothing brands for a reason. This top is a much more affordable option if you love Louise's Alaia look (her bardot bodysuit will set you back £750), plus it has just the right amount of arm coverage to make you feel super comfortable.

H&M Leather Belt

H&M Leather Belt

A simple black leather belt will really pull things together when styling white trousers with black accessories. H&M is our favourite high street store for belts - the gold buckle on this one makes it look much more expensive.

Missoma TWISTED TIDAL MEDIUM HOOP EARRINGS
Missoma Twisted Tidal Medium Hoop Earrings

Missoma is an A-list favourite (Sienna Miller's affordable gold earrings are now back in stock!), so if you're looking a way to update your wardrobe without splashing the cash, earrings are a great way to do it. Style these twisted gold hoops with swept-up hair to really show them off.

Miu Glimpse rectangle-frame sunglassesExact match

Miu Miu Eyewear Rectangular Sunglasses

Rectangular-shaped frames is one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024, and these are currently 15% off. I love the gold lettering on the side - if you're to spend £253 on a pair of sunglasses you want the world to know who they're by!

ASOS DESIGN Scandal toe cap slingback mid shoes in off white
ASOS Design Scandal Toe Cap Shoes

These are the ideal shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, and are a really brilliant designer lookalike for Louise's Saint Laurent style. They look much more expensive than £38, and reviewers seem to agree that they're comfortable. One said "These were the perfect shoes to wear as a wedding guest, comfortable to wear all day, including for dancing!"

