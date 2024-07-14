I'm never sure what to wear with white trousers, but Louise Redknapp's Wimbledon look is a masterclass in monochrome styling

It's been a busy fortnight at Wimbledon. Competition for best dressed tennis spectator has been seriously strong, with names like Katherine Ryan, Carole Middleton, Keira Knightley and Sienna Miller all contenders. But Louise Redknapp's sophisticated ensemble is our new favourite!

The singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant paid a visit to SW19 on Thursday wearing a pair of impeccably tailored white trousers. They're the perfect starting point for plenty of summer outfits for work, but I have to admit I never know quite how to wear white trousers. Thankfully, Louise has come up with a failsafe formula that will never let you down.

She stuck to a My Fair Lady-esque black and white colour palette, teaming her Anine Bing trousers with a black off shoulder bodysuit, adding toe cap Saint Laurent heels and Miu Miu sunglasses. The result is oh so chic and I'm of course keen to copy.

The combination of the wide leg white trousers and white shoes elongates the leg, and the off shoulder shape of the top is a nice nod to the Nineties, which picks up on the rectangular sunglasses. The gold jewellery and leather belt really elevates things too.

Her Instagram fans were quick to compliment her look when she posted after her day out, calling her "glowing" and "stunning".

Shop Louise's look