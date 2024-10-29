Minnie Driver's cherry red statement coat is the only piece of outerwear you'll need this season
We're shopping similar styles before they sell out
There is no doubt about it, cherry red has taken centre stage in the fashion world this year and it's here to stay. If you're wondering how to wear this trending shade, Minner Driver's latest look proves that a red statement overcoat is the only way forward.
With the arrival of winter, the endless search for the perfect winter coat begins, and of course the right shade takes centre stage. From khaki green to navy hues, choosing the perfect colour coat is key. However, if you want to liven up your winter capsule wardrobe, with a bold, and brilliant shade cherry red should be a top contender.
Minnie Driver's recent outfit perfectly demonstrates how to style this statement piece, plus , name a better way to start feeling festive than a pop of red? In a recent post to Instagram, she shared a photo wearing the vibrant red-tone overcoat layered over a white shirt, black tapered trousers, sleek leather boots, and elegant leather gloves.
A post shared by Min. (@driverminnie)
A photo posted by on
Shop Red Statement Coats
The coat you'll be wearing for years to come, it has a timeless design with a longer length and double-breasted buttons, and is finished with structured shoulders that are super flattering too.
This wrap coat looks super cosy and warm, plus this would pair brilliantly with the best wool jumper layered underneath, a pair of your favourite denim jeans and some leather boots.
Not only is this trending shade complementary and in line with the fashion colour trend 2024, it's also a lot easier to style than you think. If you really want this shade to pop, opt for monochrome black or white or go bold with warmer shades like pink. Or pair with patterns such as leopard print. Plus, a bold statement coat is super versatile; for example, it offers a quick and easy way to liven up a laid-back look. Pair the coat with a pair of the best wide leg jeans and some stylish leather ankle boots. Or wear into the evening over a black dress and heels.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "Red was a huge colour trend last year, and it's still going strong. But don't stop at just a bold lip - a colour pop coat will liven up all your winter looks and mean you can afford to keep your everyday outfits relatively simple. Red works well with so many colours - black, grey, navy, camel - so it's the ideal investment piece."
Shop Minnie Driver's outfit
These heeled leather boots will immediately elevate any outfit, from styling your go-to office looks to pairing with a little black dress for dinning out. These boots are a must-have.
If you're looking for a staple shirt to layer underneath cosy knitwear this is the perfect piece. The gold tone buttons add a festive edge to a simple smart staple, what's not to love?
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
