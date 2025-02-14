Meghan Markle's knee high boots and parka reminded us that she's a pro at casual cosy dressing

Meghan Markle's combination of black knee high boots and a parka coat just reminded us that she's a total pro when it comes to wrapping up warm in style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time in Canada to mark the 2025 Invictus Games, stepping out at various events in Whistler in celebration of the yearly sporting event.

And with winter in Canada comes the need for some very toasty outfits - and Meghan's combination of a pair of sleek knee high boots with a cosy khaki parka and staple black jeans was perfect.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Toasty Parkas

M&S Stormwear™ Faux-Fur Hooded Parka Coat £95 at M&S Available in midnight navy and neutral beige, the M&S Stormwear™ Faux-Fur Hooded Parka Coat is perfect for facing the elements in style. Superdry Everest Faux Fur Parka Coat £144.99 at Superdry In a rich khaki hue and featuring a fluffy faux fur hood, this Superdry parka is an ideal piece for the rain and chill that winter brings. Laurentian Vegan Down Long Parka £136.42 (was £181.89) at Nordstrom A classic and sleek black coat with a cosy faux fur hood, this simplistic parka will no doubt be a piece you rely on all winter long.

Shop Comfy Knee Highs

Jigsaw Heritage Leather Riding Boot £185 (was £265) at Jigsaw On sale at Jigsaw now, the Heritage Leather Riding Boot is a sleek and gorgeously classic design that will look chic with your favourite black leggings and go-to skinny jeans. Russell & Bromley Intouch Pull-On Knee Boot £445 at Russell & Bromley With a comfy flat sole and easy pull-on design, this Russell & Bromley pair are an investment piece that'll see you through plenty of winters to come. Hush Cooper Leather Boots £72 (was £229) at Hush Another stunning sale find, the Cooper Leather Boots by Hush offer a comfy sole with a small chunky heel and sleek zip-up composition.

Keeping the look simple and focussed on practicality and warmth, Meghan layered her coat over some winter capsule wardrobe essentials, styling the piece with a pair of super streamlined black skinny jeans.

While you may have heard that skinnies are out and straight leg denim is in for 2025, a black pair of tighter-fitting jeans are always handy for styling tucked into knee high boots to create a timeless all-black look.

Keeping comfort in mind with her footwear, the mum-of-two opted for a pair with flat soles - although a heeled pair of knee highs can be fabulous for adding elevation and elongation to your cold weather outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that a statement parka can be all you need to get easy warm dressing right, Meghan let her faux-fur hooded coat be the focal piece of the lowkey look, looking super snuggly in the puffy zip-up piece.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outdoorsy boots and super warm coats were pivotal pieces for Meghan's Canada trip - and her Sorel snow boots provided a cool edge along with protection from the elements when she paired them with her longline duvet-style puffer.

Maintaining a monochrome feel, Meghan teamed the black coat with a cool pair of dark-lensed sunnies and a cute black knitted beanie as she stepped out in the chilly Canadian snow.