Meghan Markle's knee high boots and parka reminded us that she's a pro at casual cosy dressing

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nailed practical and cosy knee high boot styling in Canada

Meghan Markle in Canada February 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Meghan Markle's combination of black knee high boots and a parka coat just reminded us that she's a total pro when it comes to wrapping up warm in style.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time in Canada to mark the 2025 Invictus Games, stepping out at various events in Whistler in celebration of the yearly sporting event.

And with winter in Canada comes the need for some very toasty outfits - and Meghan's combination of a pair of sleek knee high boots with a cosy khaki parka and staple black jeans was perfect.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Whistler, Canada February 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Toasty Parkas

M&S Stormwear™ Faux-Fur Hooded Parka Coat
M&S Stormwear™ Faux-Fur Hooded Parka Coat

Available in midnight navy and neutral beige, the M&S Stormwear™ Faux-Fur Hooded Parka Coat is perfect for facing the elements in style.

Superdry Everest Faux Fur Parka Coat
Superdry Everest Faux Fur Parka Coat

In a rich khaki hue and featuring a fluffy faux fur hood, this Superdry parka is an ideal piece for the rain and chill that winter brings.

Laurentian - Vegan Down Long Parka Winter With Faux Fur Hood
Laurentian Vegan Down Long Parka

A classic and sleek black coat with a cosy faux fur hood, this simplistic parka will no doubt be a piece you rely on all winter long.

Shop Comfy Knee Highs

Jigsaw Heritage Leather Riding Boot
Jigsaw Heritage Leather Riding Boot

On sale at Jigsaw now, the Heritage Leather Riding Boot is a sleek and gorgeously classic design that will look chic with your favourite black leggings and go-to skinny jeans.

Intouch
Russell & Bromley Intouch Pull-On Knee Boot

With a comfy flat sole and easy pull-on design, this Russell & Bromley pair are an investment piece that'll see you through plenty of winters to come.

Cooper Leather Boots
Hush Cooper Leather Boots

Another stunning sale find, the Cooper Leather Boots by Hush offer a comfy sole with a small chunky heel and sleek zip-up composition.

Keeping the look simple and focussed on practicality and warmth, Meghan layered her coat over some winter capsule wardrobe essentials, styling the piece with a pair of super streamlined black skinny jeans.

While you may have heard that skinnies are out and straight leg denim is in for 2025, a black pair of tighter-fitting jeans are always handy for styling tucked into knee high boots to create a timeless all-black look.

Keeping comfort in mind with her footwear, the mum-of-two opted for a pair with flat soles - although a heeled pair of knee highs can be fabulous for adding elevation and elongation to your cold weather outfits.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Family and Friends Tubing event during day three of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 11, 2025 in Whistler, British Columbia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that a statement parka can be all you need to get easy warm dressing right, Meghan let her faux-fur hooded coat be the focal piece of the lowkey look, looking super snuggly in the puffy zip-up piece.

Outdoorsy boots and super warm coats were pivotal pieces for Meghan's Canada trip - and her Sorel snow boots provided a cool edge along with protection from the elements when she paired them with her longline duvet-style puffer.

Maintaining a monochrome feel, Meghan teamed the black coat with a cool pair of dark-lensed sunnies and a cute black knitted beanie as she stepped out in the chilly Canadian snow.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

