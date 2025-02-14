Meghan Markle's knee high boots and parka reminded us that she's a pro at casual cosy dressing
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex nailed practical and cosy knee high boot styling in Canada
Meghan Markle's combination of black knee high boots and a parka coat just reminded us that she's a total pro when it comes to wrapping up warm in style.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time in Canada to mark the 2025 Invictus Games, stepping out at various events in Whistler in celebration of the yearly sporting event.
And with winter in Canada comes the need for some very toasty outfits - and Meghan's combination of a pair of sleek knee high boots with a cosy khaki parka and staple black jeans was perfect.
Keeping the look simple and focussed on practicality and warmth, Meghan layered her coat over some winter capsule wardrobe essentials, styling the piece with a pair of super streamlined black skinny jeans.
While you may have heard that skinnies are out and straight leg denim is in for 2025, a black pair of tighter-fitting jeans are always handy for styling tucked into knee high boots to create a timeless all-black look.
Keeping comfort in mind with her footwear, the mum-of-two opted for a pair with flat soles - although a heeled pair of knee highs can be fabulous for adding elevation and elongation to your cold weather outfits.
Proving that a statement parka can be all you need to get easy warm dressing right, Meghan let her faux-fur hooded coat be the focal piece of the lowkey look, looking super snuggly in the puffy zip-up piece.
Outdoorsy boots and super warm coats were pivotal pieces for Meghan's Canada trip - and her Sorel snow boots provided a cool edge along with protection from the elements when she paired them with her longline duvet-style puffer.
Maintaining a monochrome feel, Meghan teamed the black coat with a cool pair of dark-lensed sunnies and a cute black knitted beanie as she stepped out in the chilly Canadian snow.
