Meg Ryan just elevated grey joggers in the chicest possible way with a smart coat and chunky heeled boots
The queen of autumn just put her own spin on Parisian styling
"Meg Ryan Fall" is a trend in its own right, and whilst we love watching old school films like When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle for cosy style inspiration, how do we achieve the look in 2024?
She just answered all our autumn capsule wardrobe questions when attending Jonathan Anderson's Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week last week. Isn't this the most perfect smart casual look you've ever seen?
She wore a pair of voluminous grey joggers with an elasticated waist and a very high fashion twist detail at the cuff. Exactly the kind of thing you could throw on with some comfortable trainers when you're dashing out of the house on the school run or the morning commute.
But then what did she go and do? Add a beautiful boucle-textured navy winter coat and a printed shirt in the trending butter yellow hue, plus some chunky heeled ankle boots for good measure, to make this sporty pair of trousers look front row-ready.
Shop luxury joggers
You'll no doubt have heard me singing the praises of barrel leg jeans - the denim trend that's everywhere right now. Seriously, you have to try them to believe the hype! For anyone on the barrel bandwagon, here's something you won't want to miss out on: barrel leg joggers. Thanks, Cos!
Kim Kardashian's brand really does do basics well, and her fleece-lined joggers are guaranteed to become a go-to in the colder months. The cuffed trousers would look great with some chunky heeled boots like Meg's and one of your best wool jumpers - maybe a cable knit to really channel Meg Ryan Fall!
woman&home's fashion writer Amelia Yeomans tell us why this ensemble works so well: "You know a slouchy piece has been styled well when it takes you a minute to realise exactly what you're looking at.
"Thanks to Meg Ryan's expertly tailored coat and edgy boots, I didn't even notice the comfortable joggers layered underneath - a masterclass in making comfort look sophisticated. With the right outerwear and accessories, even the most casual pieces in your wardrobe can be Fashion Week-worthy."
How to elevate joggers
Marks and Spencer coats are some of the best you'll find on the high street, and this one was recently modelled by Claudia Winkleman in a new campaign. It is, quite simply, the perfect winter coat.
If you want a bit of height, the chunky cleated sole on these boots is surprisingly comfortable. They'll pair perfectly with jogging bottoms or jeans, and will last you for plenty of winters to come.
If you want to break up the monotony of colours like black, grey and navy in autumn/winter, a brightly printed blouse like this is the way to do it. Simply layer up as the temperature drops. You could also try teaming your joggers with the Sezane Gaspard Cardigan.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
