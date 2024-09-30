Meg Ryan just elevated grey joggers in the chicest possible way with a smart coat and chunky heeled boots

The queen of autumn just put her own spin on Parisian styling

Meg Ryan attends the Loewe Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France.
"Meg Ryan Fall" is a trend in its own right, and whilst we love watching old school films like When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle for cosy style inspiration, how do we achieve the look in 2024?

She just answered all our autumn capsule wardrobe questions when attending Jonathan Anderson's Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week last week. Isn't this the most perfect smart casual look you've ever seen?

She wore a pair of voluminous grey joggers with an elasticated waist and a very high fashion twist detail at the cuff. Exactly the kind of thing you could throw on with some comfortable trainers when you're dashing out of the house on the school run or the morning commute.

But then what did she go and do? Add a beautiful boucle-textured navy winter coat and a printed shirt in the trending butter yellow hue, plus some chunky heeled ankle boots for good measure, to make this sporty pair of trousers look front row-ready.

Meg Ryan attends the Loewe Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

Shop luxury joggers

Barrel Leg Joggers

Cos Barrel Leg Joggers

You'll no doubt have heard me singing the praises of barrel leg jeans - the denim trend that's everywhere right now. Seriously, you have to try them to believe the hype! For anyone on the barrel bandwagon, here's something you won't want to miss out on: barrel leg joggers. Thanks, Cos!

Cotton Fleece Classic Jogger

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Classic Jogger

Kim Kardashian's brand really does do basics well, and her fleece-lined joggers are guaranteed to become a go-to in the colder months. The cuffed trousers would look great with some chunky heeled boots like Meg's and one of your best wool jumpers - maybe a cable knit to really channel Meg Ryan Fall!

Cuffed Jogger Trousers

Zara Cuffed Jogger Trousers

If you're looking for office-appropriate joggers, Zara has got you covered. The smarter fabric on these will look great with a black blazer and ballet pumps while the weather isn't too cold.

woman&home's fashion writer Amelia Yeomans tell us why this ensemble works so well: "You know a slouchy piece has been styled well when it takes you a minute to realise exactly what you're looking at.

"Thanks to Meg Ryan's expertly tailored coat and edgy boots, I didn't even notice the comfortable joggers layered underneath - a masterclass in making comfort look sophisticated. With the right outerwear and accessories, even the most casual pieces in your wardrobe can be Fashion Week-worthy."

How to elevate joggers

Pure Wool Longline Boyfriend Coat
Jaeger Pure Wool Longline Boyfriend Coat

Marks and Spencer coats are some of the best you'll find on the high street, and this one was recently modelled by Claudia Winkleman in a new campaign. It is, quite simply, the perfect winter coat.

Dr. Martens Spence Leather Flared Heel Chelsea Boots
Dr. Martens Spence Leather Flared Heel Chelsea Boots

If you want a bit of height, the chunky cleated sole on these boots is surprisingly comfortable. They'll pair perfectly with jogging bottoms or jeans, and will last you for plenty of winters to come.

Pierro Shirt

Sézane x Momonì Pierro Shirt

If you want to break up the monotony of colours like black, grey and navy in autumn/winter, a brightly printed blouse like this is the way to do it. Simply layer up as the temperature drops. You could also try teaming your joggers with the Sezane Gaspard Cardigan.

