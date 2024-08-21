I never thought I'd embrace the leopard print trend - but this fabulous M&S dress has completely changed my mind
The perfect blend of bold yet understated elegance, this dress is a game-changer
I was never a fan of leopard print, but this M&S Animal Print Dress has changed my mind, and it will change yours too.
When it comes to trends, leopard print is one that I've always had a love-hate relationship with. It looks confident and daring on other people, however, I often find myself admiring it from a distance, never quite able to take the leap. However this dress from one of the best British clothing brands is quite the catch.
As a bold print, it's always left me apprehensive, making me question how to style leopard print? Because done wrong it can be overwhelming, right? Then something changed—and it may have had something to do with it's huge resurgence this year, a result of the Scandinavian brand Ganni and their viral leopard print tie-front dress.
However what really sealed the deal is the super-stylish M&S Animal Print Tie Neck Dress, a staple that captures everything we love about the trending Ganni dress—the tie-front and the daring leopard print. However, this dress also offers a flowy mid-length, meaning that it's perfect for late summer looks and styling well into the cooler months.
Shop the M&S Animal Print Tie Neck Dress
With a timeless midaxi length and a comfy cut this dress will soon become your wardrobe go-to. It's the ideal staple for pulling together stylish and smart summer outfits for work, wearing into the autumn season styled with your best white trainers or leather boots, or for those last-minute special occasions paired with chunky jewellery and heels—I actually can't think of a scenario where this dress doesn't work!
At first glance, this dress looks alike to the trending Ganni Tie Front Dress, and the resemblance is certainly obvious. However, the Ganni dress has a designer price tag, selling at £235, whereas this high-street option is accessibly priced at under £40, making it a bargain in my eyes.
How to accessorise leopard print
Black slingbacks are both practical and stylish, and this pair feature a playful buckle that will certainly elevate your look. And if black isn't your preferred shade, they come in red and brown too.
These teardrop earrings have a vintage feel to them that's simply fabulous. Style with a silver necklace or wear with a chunky silver bangle.
I'd even go as far as saying I prefer the design of the M&S piece, it's midaxi length is more flattering and practical for day-to-day wear. Plus the added length elongates your silhouette making it suitable for a range of body shapes, and sizes too.
Leopard print is officially inescapable. Reimagined as playful and chic, major designer brands and high-street favourites are jumping in on the trend. From Prada's leopard print ballet flats, to countless celebrities wearing the print. However, it has always had a place in fashion, with Kate Moss championing the print in the early 2000s.
So if you've been wanting to get in on the print, but you aren't sure on how to integrate it into your autumn capsule wardrobe this dress is a fabulous place to start. It has features the bold print, yet also has an understated elegance that's still sophisticated and chic. And if you're wondering what to pair it with, try black or brown staples, or denim, or go daring with vibrant red.
