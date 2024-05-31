M&S has a £49 dress that looks just like one of Kate Middleton's gorgeous polka dot pieces
The Princess of Wales wore a polka dot Rixo number back in 2022 - and this M&S dress is a bargain lookalike
M&S is selling a polka dot dress that looks super similar to a Rixo number worn by Kate Middleton back in 2022 - and it's less than £50.
When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, there's a few pieces that are essential to see you through summer, from a pair of your best white trainers to some straight leg jeans. But a comfy, flattering and stylish shirt dress is a must, too.
And considering we've been taking style notes from the Princess of Wales ever since she stepped into the royal spotlight long over a decade ago, we were thrilled to see that a lookalike of one of her most gorgeous summer dresses is for sale at M&S.
Shop Polka Dot Dresses
M&S Lookalike
Love Kate Middleton's Rixo dress? This affordable and wearable M&S piece is a gorgeous alternative to snap up this summer.
If you're after something a little more colourful, this pretty green Mango piece is the one to go for, with a bargain price tag of just £29.99.
Flashback to September 2022 when Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived at Lambrook School in Berkshire for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's settling in day. It was a big moment for the family, as the Wales kids had left behind their old school, Thomas's Battersea, to start at Lambrook after their move to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor.
Arriving for the milestone day, Catherine looked effortlessly elegant in the copper-toned Izzy Rixo piece adorned with white polka dots, sporting the collared shirt dress with a pair of suede caramel-coloured court heels.
If polka dots are your thing and you're keen to replicate Kate's school run look, high street icon M&S has the perfect option.
The M&S Collection Polka Dot V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress is a strikingly similar rival for Kate's Rixo dress, priced at an affordable £49.50.
The brown frock with white polka dots also shares a similar flowing midi skirt cut with a timeless collared v-neck design. While Kate's dress features slightly longer sleeves, the M&S option has fluttery short sleeves, perfect for warm summer days.
It's the ideal piece to wear with everything from your go-to sunny weather sandals to a pair of cool trainers - or even a pair of sleek suede heels like Catherine's.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
