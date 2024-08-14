Louise Redknapp just wore the perfect summer cover-up piece that will solve all of our hot weather wardrobe dilemmas

There are few better wardrobe investments than pieces that solve multiple sartorial qualms in one, and Louise Redkapp's stunning statement shirt is the hero piece we've been desperately searching for.

When temperatures soar it can be particularly tricky to dress in a way that makes you feel confident and comfortable if you don't always like having too much skin on show. But after seeing Louise Redknapp's latest seasonal ensemble, we're sold on this way to have fun with your wardrobe and keep cool without compromising on wearability.

And although it might be tempting to pad your summer capsule wardrobe out with neutral basics, there is no better season to experiment with vibrant colours and patterns that you might otherwise shy away from - and this outfit combination is the perfect place to start...

A loose, silky shirt can be thrown over everything from light camis to strappy midi dresses for some extra coverage around the shoulders and arms, but it also works beautifully to liven up minimalist wardrobe staples and give them a new lease of life for the season.

Louise's outfit formula is one that we always stick to when wearing a piece full of the fashion colour trends 2024 that will inevitably turn heads. Stick to a neutral, monochromatic outfit base and layer a statement shirt over the top to keep your look versatile - and to let the star of the show have its moment.

Shop Louise's shirt

Exact match! Alémais Rollers Printed Silk-Twill Shirt £350 at Net a Porter Louise's exact shirt is certainly an investment piece but one that you will get infinite wear (and compliments) out of. Cut from silk-twill with the ideal loose fit for layering or tucking into high-waisted bottoms, it guarantees lasting comfort. Plus, the gorgeous colour palette and quirky motifs will make you the best dressed person in every room. Sézane Livia Shirt £100 at Sézane If you prefer more timeless prints, this mosaic style gets our vote. Green is a universally flattering hue and the cut nods to the spring/summer fashion trends 2024 in an unexpected yet chic way. The monochromatic palette is slightly easier to style and adds a pop of colour that isn't too vibrant for casual occasions. Ego Shirt and Short Co-Ord Set £32 at Ego For just £32 you get both the shirt and matching shorts, making what to pack in your hand luggage beautifully simple. This shirt has a very similar feel to the Alémais style but for a fraction of the cost, and we love the naturally oversized fit that will avoid any discomfort in sticky weather.

There really is no end to how a shirt like this can be styled. Keep things casual with some denim shorts and a pair of the best white trainers for a practical city break look, or copy Louise's style and wear it open over a strappy top and some light jeans or linen trousers. It also functions perfectly as a beach cover-up if you opt for an oversized fit - and it's much more stylish than a baggy tee.

Style your shirt

M&S Pure Linen Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 a M&S A statement shirt can be made much more casual by sticking to timelessly sophisticated bottoms like these beige linen trousers. M&S linen is some of the best on the high street in terms of quality and price so we will be investing in multiple colours of these. Cos Drawstring Denim Shorts £65 at Cos A moveable, breathable alternative to rigid denim shorts, this drawstring silhouette has a relaxed feel whilst the indigo colour makes them beautifully versatile. If you tend to steer clear of denim in the summer but love the look, these will become your most worn purchase. Melissa Emma Fisherman Sandals £80 at John Lewis Celebs including Katie Holmes and Helen Skelton have been all about fisherman sandals this season, proving just how chic they can be. Comfortable and practical but with a contemporary feel, this pair will see you through every summer holiday in style.