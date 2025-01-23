Louise Redknapp's comfy jeans and navy heels were a masterclass in styling slouchy cardigans

Louise perfectly demonstrates that comfort doesn't have to mean compromising on elegance and style, with her pitch perfect styling of a slouchy cardigan.

A slouchy cardigan and a great pair of comfortable jeans are an integral part of any capsule wardrobe, and can be some of the most versatile staples when building your core collection of clothing essentials.

If you're wondering how to style a cosy cardigan without compromising on looking chic, Louise Redknapp gives the ultimate inspiration when snapped at a charity event, by bringing together an easy ensemble that still packs a stylish punch.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)

Shop slouchy cardigans

Next Black and Camel Stripe Longline Cardigan £34.00 at Next Add some cosy chic to your wardrobe with a knitted longline cardigan. Designed in a versatile, open shape with handy pockets and a longer length, pair with jeans and neutral heels. Hush Skye Wool Blend Stripe Cardigan £65.00 (was £110.00) at Hush Perfection in a slouchy cardigan, this is knitted in a chunky wool blend that's guaranteed to keep you warm. Dress up or down depending on your mood or the occasion. Abner Open Stitch Cardigan £56.69 at Nordstrom A slouchy fit and open stitches add to the laid-back charm of this open-front cardigan. The colour and style are versatile, and perfect all year round.

Shop comfy jeans

FatFace Ludlow Blue Denim Boyfriend Jeans £55.00 at FatFace These jeans are the perfect addition to your denim repertoire, with a relaxed and slouchy fit that oozes comfort and style. They would pair perfectly with a loose cardigan for a stylish, everyday look. Gap Blue High Waisted 90s Straight Jeans £45.00 at Gap These straight fit, high waisted jeans bring vintage 90s vibes and are the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe - as well as being bang on trend. A timeless style that looks like vintage denim but feels like you've had them forever. Next Inky Blue Mom Comfort Stretch Jeans £30.00 at Next Versatile and classic with a retro flair, these cotton-rich jeans have a comfortable fit with a tapered leg, finished with a slight stretch. Perfectly chic and versatile for your comfy but stylish ensemble.

Steal the rest of Louise's style

Dune High Block Heel Court Shoes £89.00 at Dune Channel your inner Louise Redknapp and make a statement with a court shoe that exudes sophistication and style. Featuring a timeless chisel toe and set on a high block heel, these are the versatile heels your wardrobe needs. Jigsaw Square Neck Layering Tank | White £39.00 at Jigsaw A wardrobe must-have, the square neckline of this vest provides a contemporary touch to the classic vest top and giving new layering possibilities for a modern and versatile look. Oliver Bonas Nivia Gold Plated Necklace £55.00 at Oliver Bonas Finish your outfit with a cute necklace - this gold plated chain necklace with interlocked ridged oval links is the perfect choice.

Louise's colour palate was perfectly balanced, and we love how the tan from the cardigan and navy from her heels came together perfectly when styled with jeans. Her lightly tousled hair looked as simple as the rest of her outfit, and the minimal accessory of just a simple, gold necklace was the pared back addition the ensemble needed.

The star's makeup was absolutely on point, with her skin giving a gorgeous, healthy glow. If you're looking to add casually chic items to your wardrobe that are perfect for any season, Louise's outfit is just the inspiration you're looking for.