Lisa Snowdon is 'here for heritage' as she styles classic checked patterns with a cosy-chic knit and burgundy loafers

We love the oh-so chic and classic look of Lisa Snowdon's checked suit trousers which she styled with a knitted sweater vest and pair of burgundy loafers - the look is super versatile and such a fun take on traditional styling.

While we love the bundled up looks we have to create with our winter capsule wardrobe staples in order to keep warm throughout winter, there are so many 2025 Spring/Summer trends we are dying to try out when the cold weather finally lets up. But with all the new that we're seeing, Lisa Snowdon has reminded us that there's always a place for classic and traditional styling with her latest look.

Taking to Instagram, she shared what she calls her 'heritage' look and it makes for the ultimate elevated casual outfit. With a pair of brown and pink checked wide leg trousers acting as the look's stunning statement piece, she layered a knitted vest over a gorgeous puff sleeve shirt to get a laid-back yet still impeccably tailored look - and finishing off the outfit with a pair of burgundy loafers really gave the outfit a classic heritage feel.

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on

Get Lisa's Look

ASOS DESIGN Relaxed Trouser In Brown Check £35 at ASOS With a high waist, luxe look and chic checked design, you get tonnes of comfort as well as a luxe look with these suit-style trousers thanks to the elasticated waistband and relaxed, wide leg fit. Next Ecru Long Sleeve Peter Pan Collar 100% Cotton Blouse £36 at Next Made from pure cotton for a breathable and luxe finish, this shirt boasts stunning puffed sleeves and a sweet peter-pan collar that will look great peeking out of any and all winter knitwear this season. Finery London Cable Knit Crew Neck Split Hem Knitted Vest £39 at M&S With the same comfortable and regular fit as Lisa's vest, this knitted piece by Finery London boasts a classic cable knit with a neat crew neck for a traditional and easy-to-style look. Sosander Checked Button Detail Wide Leg Trousers £59 at M&S Checks aren't the only heritage pattern we love and a herringbone like that which we see on these Sosander trousers is another stunning way to incorporate traditional prints into your outfits. John Lewis Made in Italy Cashmere Blend Cable Textured Socks Was £30, Now £18 at John Lewis Lisa's dark red socks may be a subtle element of her outfit but they're a great styling hack that can really elevate your look. This pair are made from a super soft cashmere blend for ultimate warmth and comfort. River Island Red Faux Leather Trim Chunky Loafers £38 at River Island With a super chunky heel, these loafers bring a contemporary take on the classic shoe style while still incorporating everything we love about the traditional loafer look.

Lisa blended contemporary with classic perfectly here, with the fun pink stripes in the trouser pattern adding a playful feminine flair to her style. Against the light beige/brown of the trousers, the sharp pink tone really stood out and it worked to also highlight the burgundy accents she finished off the outfit with too - the burgundy socks matching her shoes was another great styling trick and added a lovely extra pop of colour to the outfit.

The trousers, which are the nearly sold-out Warehouse Premium Wide Leg Heritage Check Trousers, show that pattern doesn't have to be too in-your-face to really add a fun element into an outfit, with this subtle check pattern adding texture and interest to the classic suit trouser silhouette. We always love a wide leg fit and with this high waist and soft front pleat, the tailoring of the suit trousers is highlighted for a sharp and classic look.

Instead of opting for a chunky knitted jumper, Lisa opened up a great layering opportunity with her knitted vest. The ribbed knit boasts a relaxed, comfortable fit that didn't feel too oversized and the subtle French tuck introduced some soft definition around the waist to balance out the wide leg of her trousers.

With just the crisp collar and puffed sleeves of her white shirt visible, the outfit still felt dark and somewhat moody, in keeping with those darker, more earthly tones we gravitate towards during the cool months. But the brighter shade is a welcome addition to the outfit, with the satin-like fabric bringing in some subtle shimmer for a sweet, feminine touch that also gave a more formal flair to the look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With her hair styled in stunning cascading waves, her brunette lowlights added tonnes of dimension and movement for that enviously glossy, healthy hair look that took over hair trends back in autumn.

Complimenting the natural style, she kept her makeup super dewy too and used a stunning peach-toned blush to bring dimension and colour to her cheeks, while a berry-toned nude lipstick finished off the look with a subtle hit of winter-ready colour.