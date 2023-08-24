Lily Allen's long denim skirt and sparkly pink clutch bag combo is dreamy

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Lily Allen stepped out in London in an utterly gorgeous long denim skirt teamed with a super smart cropped blazer and some incredible sparkling accessories.

As the actress and British music icon left the Duke of York Theatre on August 22nd after her performance in The Pillowman, Lily served a powerful look, nailing the long denim skirt trend and proving that tailored pieces can be blended with casual denim, as she styled a cropped blazer with crisp white cuff and collar details perfectly complimenting its deep navy boucle.

Lily's choice of accessories were what really caught our eye, with her sparkly pink and silver toned clutch giving us serious night out handbag envy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim Long Skirt, £45.99 | Mango Take inspiration from Lily with this super affordable denim maxi skirt by Mango. The perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe, the timeless denim piece can be worn throughout the seasons, teamed with summery camis, T-shirts and blouses in spring and summer and made cosy with jumpers and coats when the weather gets cold. So stylish, on trend and majorly flattering.

Adding more glamour to her denim look, Lily, who gave a tour of her and husband David Harbour's beautifully flamboyant Brooklyn apartment earlier this year, opted for a pair of clear, bejewelled heels, with the gems adding a subtle pop of colour to the unique stilettos.

Lily recently wowed in the perfect bubblegum pink satin dress, demonstrating she knows just which colours suit her creamy toned blonde hair - and her latest navy look shows that she wows in dark blue tones too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her blunt cut bob in a side parting and slicked down in a sleek style that accentuated her model-esque facial structure, the mother-of-two, who has daughters Ethel and Marnie, provided some major short hair inspiration.

As for makeup, Lily kept things super natural, with her radiant complexion glowing with a peachy toned blush, with her eyebrows appearing perfectly preened with the ultimate arch. Meanwhile, her lips looked pretty in pink thanks to a sheer, hydrating-looking glaze.