Lily Allen’s bubblegum pink silk dress is truly an elegant dream
She's serving elegant fairy princess energy in this look
We're buying a dress that's just like Lily Allen's bubblegum pink silk dress immediately.
We're always on the lookout for celebrities who are making fashion choices we can get on board with, and Lily Allen (who also has a fabulous Brooklyn apartment) just became our next person of interest, thanks to one of her new and highly elegant outfits.
While leaving the Duke of York's Theatre after her performance in "The Pillowman" on August 7, Lily absolutely stunned in this bubblegum pink silk dress, which matched perfectly with her bleach blonde hair, which she opted for in place of her classic blunt, dark bangs.
No, really, we can't express enough just how much we love this soft and sophisticated look from Lily.
In what is truly a universally flattering dress, Lily, 38, sported this soft pink silk gown, which featured some fluttery sleeves and a boatneck cut at the top. The bottom of the silk garment was flowing effortlessly at her knees, accented by a cinched waist with a small belt of the same pink hue of her dress. In the back of the dress, a beautifully draped cowl neck exposed the top part of her back and shoulders, making for a truly elegant statement.
To accessorize this balletcore look, the singer and actress paired the dress with some chic tan pump heels, as well as a rather large light pink leather clutch. She swept her gorgeous, bleach blonde hair into a slicked-back style, and put on some jeweled pink earrings for a dazzling finishing touch.
Evidently, Lily is making the stage door her own personal runway, because this amazing pink dress wasn't the only sartorial win she's had since she started her run in "The Pillowman."
Just last week, she also wore a Clueless-style tweed skirt suit, complete with a mini black and white skirt that had a matching short-sleeve jacket top of the same preppy, elegant print.
Since her show runs for the next three months, we can expect to see a slew of fabulous looks coming from the star, and we'll certainly be keeping an eye out for all of the amazing stage door outfits she's going to pick in the coming weeks.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
