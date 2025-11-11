Lily Allen's leopard print knee-high boots have reignited my love of this print – and I've found the best lookalikes

I thought I was done with the leopard print trend until I spotted Lily Allen's maximalist knee-high boots by the celebrity-loved brand Khaite. I've hunted down the best designer lookalikes that channel the same aesthetic as these boots with much more affordable price tags.

Leopard print has dominated the fashion world for several seasons; however, seeking fresh ways to wear the trend can lead to a sense of leopard print fatigue. Lily Allen's maximalist boots prove that this season, statement accessories styled with a block-coloured outfit are the chicest way to channel this autumn/winter fashion trend 2025.

Lily punctuated her black and red look with Khaite's bold knee-high boots, signalling that less is more when it comes to styling playful prints. If you're struggling with how to style leopard print, opt for one accessory, such as the best knee-high boots or a fuzzy printed handbag (like the one we spotted on her a few weeks back).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The boots are paired with a tomato-red mini skirt, a black longline coat, and opaque tights. Her black coat creates a striking contrast against the bright red skirt and leopard boots. To finish the look, she opts for a classic black Hermès Birkin.

Given that her new viral album, West End Girl, has just been released, we expect to see much more of Lily Allen, offering us plenty of fabulous style-inspiration.

Shop Lily's Leopard Boots & Similar Styles

exact match Khaite Ona 55 Calf-Hair Knee-High Boots £1,890 at Harvey Nichols If you're looking to invest in some new knee-high boots, this calf-hair pair are a standout choice. We'd recommend snapping them up before sizes sell out. Dune London Smooth - Leopard £112 at Dune London A fantastic lookalike, these Dune leopard-print knee-high boots channel the same striking aesthetic as Khaite's design. They are crafted from leather and have a chic point-toed silhouette. Arezzo Sasha Pointed Toe Knee High Boot £171.38 at Nordstrom These pointed-toe knee-high boots feature an elegant leg-lengthening design and a small kitten heel, making them ideal for all-day wear, and they're made from genuine smooth leather.

Shop Lily's Look

M&S Single Breasted Longline Tailored Coat £55.20 (was £69) at M&S A best-selling style at M&S, this coat will keep you looking smart and sophisticated all season long. Plus, M&S currently have 20% off on all coats, jackets and even knitwear. Charles & Keith Voyager Leather Belted Trapeze Tote Bag £169 at Charles & Keith This bag has a structured shape, top-handle design and belted strap which channels a similar aesthetic to the Hermès Birkin. Ideal for carrying your everyday essentials, you simply can't go wrong with this bag. M&S Mini A-Line Skirt £17.50 at M&S This bright red mini skirt is a versatile wardrobe staple to add to your cold-weather rotation. Dress up with knee-high boots and warm tights, or keep it simple with your most comfortable trainers and knitwear.

If you're looking for new autumn outfit ideas that will still work in the winter months, this formula has to be one of the simplest to recreate. The longline coat offers ample warmth, while the tights are a practical choice, and the bold touch of tomato red feels perfectly seasonal. While leopard print is often the entire focus, in Lily Allen's outfit, the bold print is used as a playful finishing touch that doesn't overwhelm the whole look.