Lauren Silverman wows in her unique take on Wimbledon whites - and we're adding this look to our wardrobe staples

The Wimbledon Championships aren't just filled with world-class tennis talent; they are also delivering serious style inspiration, and this look from Simon's Cowell's fiancee Lauren Silverman is certainly one to take note of.

Attending the third day of The Championships, she glowed in a crisp white shirt dress styled with a black belt, flat pumps, and a black handbag, offering a unique take on Wimbledon whites. And if you are looking for the best wedding guest shoes, then these flat pumps are a sophisticated and comfortable alternative to wearing heels, plus they look fabulous!

Not only are we taking inspiration from her shoe choice, but the white and black styling offers a fashion-forward take on a classic colour combination, well-loved by fashion icons - making this outfit one to consider if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her white shirt dress is by the Parisian fashion brand, Alaïa, and her black pumps are also from a luxury brand, Manolo Blahnik. However, if you are looking to recreate this fabulous look, luckily for you, we have pulled together some high-street options that offer a designer feel for much less.

Shop Lauren Silverman's look

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, ''Black and white will forever be a classic - think Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, think the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour last month. You'll never look back at a black and white outfit and wonder why you wore it, and it's definitely not just a case of playing it safe - it's a timeless combination that exudes elegance. It's perfect for a smart occasion like Wimbledon, but with the right balance of accessories, you could get away with it for a wedding. I'm a real jewellery magpie too and I love her Foundrae necklace - complete with the initials A, E and S for her sons and fiance - and Jessica McCormack earrings.''

This look offers a sophisticated colour palette, plus the shirt dress is a brilliant shape for a range of body types, especially if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. A belted waist also adds dimension to your silhouette, and the contrasting colour further accentuates your waist.

We've been eagerly awaiting the Wimbledon fashion from our favourite A-listers, and, of course, royalty too. And already, Hannah Waddingham, Golda Rosheuvel and Alison Hammond have been spotted in attendance in some fabulous looks.