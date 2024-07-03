Lauren Silverman wows in her unique take on Wimbledon whites - and we're adding this look to our wardrobe staples

Wearing a crisp white shirt dress with a black belted waist, Silverman's look is a twist on a timeless classic

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Lauren Silverman attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published

The Wimbledon Championships aren't just filled with world-class tennis talent; they are also delivering serious style inspiration, and this look from Simon's Cowell's fiancee Lauren Silverman is certainly one to take note of.

Attending the third day of The Championships, she glowed in a crisp white shirt dress styled with a black belt, flat pumps, and a black handbag, offering a unique take on Wimbledon whites. And if you are looking for the best wedding guest shoes, then these flat pumps are a sophisticated and comfortable alternative to wearing heels, plus they look fabulous!

Not only are we taking inspiration from her shoe choice, but the white and black styling offers a fashion-forward take on a classic colour combination, well-loved by fashion icons - making this outfit one to consider if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Lauren Silverman attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her white shirt dress is by the Parisian fashion brand, Alaïa, and her black pumps are also from a luxury brand, Manolo Blahnik. However, if you are looking to recreate this fabulous look, luckily for you, we have pulled together some high-street options that offer a designer feel for much less.

Shop Lauren Silverman's look

Cotton Poplin Pleat Woven Maxi Shirt Dress
Karen Millen Pleat Woven Shirt Dress

Made from high-quality poplin fabric, and featuring a cinched in waist, this dress is a gorgeous summer staple. Dress up with strappy heels, or even pair with your best white trainers for a daytime look.

Leather Elastic Waist Belt
M&S Leather Elastic Waist Belt

Add dimension to your dresses with this leather waist belt that features a wide strap and a gold buckle. M&S is one of our go-to British clothing brands, plus this piece has an elastic waists for comfort and ease.

Fericzot Mule Slippers for Women,Slingback Buckle Pumps Pointed Toe Kitten Heels Shoes Slides Backless Dress Sandalsdesigner lookalike
Amazon Mule Slippers for Women

These pointy flats have a striking resemblance to the Manolo Blahnik pumps, and come at a much lower price point. Wear them to garden parties, weddings or day-to-day for an elegant finishing touch.

New Look broderie detail shirt midi dress in white
New Look Broderie Shirt Dress

Designed with a broderie pattern, and tie waist this shirt dress a fabulous wardrobe staple. Style with black pumps, raffia sandals, or loafers for an effortlessly chic outfit.

Deliberate - Black Dune London Woven Shoulder Bag
Dune London Woven Shoulder Bag

If you are looking for a shoulder bag this season, then this woven option from Dune should be a top contender. It features a removable shoulder strap for versatile styling, and its black woven detailing is certainly in line with the summer fashion trends 2024.

Truffle Collection pointed heeled mules in black
ASOS Pointed Mules Black

Currently reduced down to £16, these pointy mules are a wardrobe winner. Wear them with tailored trousers to add a touch of glamour to your office attire, or style them with a summery dress.

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, ''Black and white will forever be a classic - think Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady, think the Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour last month. You'll never look back at a black and white outfit and wonder why you wore it, and it's definitely not just a case of playing it safe - it's a timeless combination that exudes elegance. It's perfect for a smart occasion like Wimbledon, but with the right balance of accessories, you could get away with it for a wedding. I'm a real jewellery magpie too and I love her Foundrae necklace - complete with the initials A, E and S for her sons and fiance - and Jessica McCormack earrings.''

This look offers a sophisticated colour palette, plus the shirt dress is a brilliant shape for a range of body types, especially if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. A belted waist also adds dimension to your silhouette, and the contrasting colour further accentuates your waist.

We've been eagerly awaiting the Wimbledon fashion from our favourite A-listers, and, of course, royalty too. And already, Hannah Waddingham, Golda Rosheuvel and Alison Hammond have been spotted in attendance in some fabulous looks.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.


