Alison Hammond's playful shirt dress and chic white hat at Wimbledon have us sold on oversized polka dots

We're only two days in to Wimbledon and already there are countless fashion moments we're desperate to copy. In one of the most versatile and timelessly chic style moments so far, Alison Hammond shows us just how to dress up playful prints for the occasion.

Look no further for what to wear to Wimbledon: Alison has just provided the perfect outfit formula, even down to the accessories. The polka dot pattern is a favourite of Kate Middleton's, but this statement take on the print might just be our new favourite way to wear it.

Expertly styled with a straw hat and comfortable espadrille sandals, her look is quintessentially Wimbledon yet brilliantly versatile for the season. Although dainty dots have a subtler feel that you may initially gravitate towards, Alison has sold us on the oversized version of the print that makes just the right statement for an occasion like the tennis.

Alison Hammond at Wimbledon 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Never one to shy away from bright hues, Alison amped up her sophisticated ensemble with some neon tennis ball inspired nails, as well as beautiful gold jewellery for a soft metallic shine.

Shop Alison's look

La Redoute Midi Shirt Dress in Polka Dot Print £32.50 at La Redoute (was £65) As well as ticking every style box, shirt dress silhouettes are timelessly elegant and ideal for sticky summer weather. Light and flowy, this affordable piece will become a staple in your seasonal wardrobe. M&S Leather Buckle Ankle Strap Flatform Sandals £44.25 at M&S (was £59) If you don't already have a pair of sandals like these in your summer capsule wardrobe, this is your sign to invest. Comfortable yet fashionable enough to wear for formal occasions, they will be worn on repeat for years. New Look Fedora Hat £12.99 at New Look Finding the perfect sunhat is no mean feat, but Alison has us convinced that this is the piece to end our search. Nice and light but with a sophisticated feel, it is the finishing touch that every summer outfit needs.

A lot of Wimbledon style moments can feel a little too statement or formal to take inspiration from for your everyday wardrobe, but Alison's look is one that will work for countless different wardrobe types and occasions.

Shirt dresses boast a timeless silhouette that is endlessly flattering, thanks to the tie-up waist and button fastenings that create a lovely hourglass shape. Combined with this fun, oversized take on polka dots, Alison's look is one that we can see ourselves wearing on repeat whilst the weather (hopefully) stays warm.

If you're feeling equally inspired and want to get the most out of this ensemble, style up your printed shirt dress with a pair of the best white trainers for the office or with some metallic heels for a summer party. There's no going wrong with a pair of chic sandals like Alison's for any upcoming holidays too.