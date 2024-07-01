Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel wears striking stripes for Wimbledon - and we're taking inspiration for summer

Wimbledon is back, and we're drawing summer inspiration from the iconic looks of A-listers attending the courts. And this fabulous ensemble from Bridgerton's Queen, Golda Rosheuvel has certainly captivated us.

Golda attended the first day of the 2024 Championships wearing two of the the best British clothing brands, Jasper Conran and Kurt Geiger. She teamed a striking red and white striped shirt and matching skirt with white slingback heels and this £279 handbag, offering a true lesson on what to wear to Wimbledon.

Of course we're excited for the commencing of the tennis matches too, however, we can't wait to see more of our favourite celebrity looks. And already today, Alison Hammond, Myleene Klass, and Poppy Delevingne were spotted in attendance, channelling tenniscore in their own ways.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The exact pieces that Rosheuvel wears are the Finola Striped Skirt and the Floretta Striped Cotton Shirt, however, combined they create a fabulous shirt dress effect. She gracefully walked into the event with a signature updo, that slightly echoes the extravagant hair styles her Bridgerton character ''Queen Charlotte''.

Wearing a shirt dress with a tie waist is perfect if you are looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The tie belt cinches in your waist, creating a flattering silhouette, and the relaxed fit provides comfort and confidence in those problem areas, making it a must-have style suitable for your over 50s capsule wardrobe.

Shop striking stripes

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, ''If you're going to wear stripes to Wimbledon, you've got to go bold. I love that Golda's vertical stripes are broken up with a horizontal stripe in the middle, and the red and white colour combination is very striking. It's tricky to stand out from the chic Wimbledon crowds, but we'd spot this a mile off!''.

Shop similar shoes

Dune Stiletto-Heeled Slingback Courts £90 at Dune These court shoes from Dune are made from quality leather, and have supportive details such as a buckle and a lined footbed, making them perfect if you're after comfortable wedding guest shoes. A perfect wardrobe staple! Charles & Keith Heel Slingback Pumps £65 at Charles & Keith If you are attending a garden or outdoor event, then these heeled pumps are ideal. The wedge heel will ensure you don't sink into grass and looks elegant and stylish too. ASOS Slingback Mid Block Heeled Shoes £26 at ASOS With an adjustable slingback strap and pin-buckle fastening, these slingbacks are fabulous and practical. Plus, they are great value for money!