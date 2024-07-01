Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel wears striking stripes for Wimbledon - and we're taking inspiration for summer

The actress was spotted at the first day of The Wimbledon Championships - proving that stripes are always a good idea

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Golda Rosheuvel attends the season 3 screening of "Bridgerton" at Claridge's Hotel on February 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Wimbledon is back, and we're drawing summer inspiration from the iconic looks of A-listers attending the courts. And this fabulous ensemble from Bridgerton's Queen, Golda Rosheuvel has certainly captivated us.

Golda attended the first day of the 2024 Championships wearing two of the the best British clothing brands, Jasper Conran and Kurt Geiger. She teamed a striking red and white striped shirt and matching skirt with white slingback heels and this £279 handbag, offering a true lesson on what to wear to Wimbledon.

Of course we're excited for the commencing of the tennis matches too, however, we can't wait to see more of our favourite celebrity looks. And already today, Alison Hammond, Myleene Klass, and Poppy Delevingne were spotted in attendance, channelling tenniscore in their own ways.

Golda Rosheuvel attends day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The exact pieces that Rosheuvel wears are the Finola Striped Skirt and the Floretta Striped Cotton Shirt, however, combined they create a fabulous shirt dress effect. She gracefully walked into the event with a signature updo, that slightly echoes the extravagant hair styles her Bridgerton character ''Queen Charlotte''.

Wearing a shirt dress with a tie waist is perfect if you are looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The tie belt cinches in your waist, creating a flattering silhouette, and the relaxed fit provides comfort and confidence in those problem areas, making it a must-have style suitable for your over 50s capsule wardrobe.

Shop striking stripes

ADAPTIVE ESSENTIAL STRIPE KNEE LENGTH SHIRT DRESS
Tommy Hilfiger Stripe Shirt Dress

Offering a more casual take on Golda's exact look, this organic cotton shirt dress is ideal for daytime wear. Pair with your best white trainers for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Y.A.S maxi shirt dress in pink and red stripe
ASOS Maxi Shirt Dress

This maxi shirt dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses, and is certain to make you stand out from the crowd. Style with white slingbacks and a clutch bag for a versatile formal look.

Panelled Bodice Stripe Midi Dress, Fiesta/Orchid

Boden Stripe Midi Dress

Featuring hues of orchid pink and bright red, this dress is simply one of a kind. Perfect for special occasions, this piece would be fabulous with nude heels and minimal jewellery.

woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, ''If you're going to wear stripes to Wimbledon, you've got to go bold. I love that Golda's vertical stripes are broken up with a horizontal stripe in the middle, and the red and white colour combination is very striking. It's tricky to stand out from the chic Wimbledon crowds, but we'd spot this a mile off!''.

Shop similar shoes

Dune London Stiletto-Heeled Slingback Courts
Dune Stiletto-Heeled Slingback Courts

These court shoes from Dune are made from quality leather, and have supportive details such as a buckle and a lined footbed, making them perfect if you're after comfortable wedding guest shoes. A perfect wardrobe staple!

Trapeze Heel Slingback Pumps - White
Charles & Keith Heel Slingback Pumps

If you are attending a garden or outdoor event, then these heeled pumps are ideal. The wedge heel will ensure you don't sink into grass and looks elegant and stylish too.

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Sutton slingback mid block heeled shoes in white croc
ASOS Slingback Mid Block Heeled Shoes

With an adjustable slingback strap and pin-buckle fastening, these slingbacks are fabulous and practical. Plus, they are great value for money!

