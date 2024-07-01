Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel wears striking stripes for Wimbledon - and we're taking inspiration for summer
The actress was spotted at the first day of The Wimbledon Championships - proving that stripes are always a good idea
Wimbledon is back, and we're drawing summer inspiration from the iconic looks of A-listers attending the courts. And this fabulous ensemble from Bridgerton's Queen, Golda Rosheuvel has certainly captivated us.
Golda attended the first day of the 2024 Championships wearing two of the the best British clothing brands, Jasper Conran and Kurt Geiger. She teamed a striking red and white striped shirt and matching skirt with white slingback heels and this £279 handbag, offering a true lesson on what to wear to Wimbledon.
Of course we're excited for the commencing of the tennis matches too, however, we can't wait to see more of our favourite celebrity looks. And already today, Alison Hammond, Myleene Klass, and Poppy Delevingne were spotted in attendance, channelling tenniscore in their own ways.
The exact pieces that Rosheuvel wears are the Finola Striped Skirt and the Floretta Striped Cotton Shirt, however, combined they create a fabulous shirt dress effect. She gracefully walked into the event with a signature updo, that slightly echoes the extravagant hair styles her Bridgerton character ''Queen Charlotte''.
Wearing a shirt dress with a tie waist is perfect if you are looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy. The tie belt cinches in your waist, creating a flattering silhouette, and the relaxed fit provides comfort and confidence in those problem areas, making it a must-have style suitable for your over 50s capsule wardrobe.
Shop striking stripes
Offering a more casual take on Golda's exact look, this organic cotton shirt dress is ideal for daytime wear. Pair with your best white trainers for an effortlessly chic ensemble.
This maxi shirt dress is one of the best wedding guest dresses, and is certain to make you stand out from the crowd. Style with white slingbacks and a clutch bag for a versatile formal look.
woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, ''If you're going to wear stripes to Wimbledon, you've got to go bold. I love that Golda's vertical stripes are broken up with a horizontal stripe in the middle, and the red and white colour combination is very striking. It's tricky to stand out from the chic Wimbledon crowds, but we'd spot this a mile off!''.
Shop similar shoes
These court shoes from Dune are made from quality leather, and have supportive details such as a buckle and a lined footbed, making them perfect if you're after comfortable wedding guest shoes. A perfect wardrobe staple!
If you are attending a garden or outdoor event, then these heeled pumps are ideal. The wedge heel will ensure you don't sink into grass and looks elegant and stylish too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Kate Middleton left 'mortified' by dad Michael's faux pas at Wimbledon
The Princess of Wales previously revealed Michael Middleton's awkward mistake at Wimbledon that left her 'mortified'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's floral mini dress with strappy heeled sandals and cool sunnies was the dreamiest dressed up summer day look
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The Mint Velvet sale is here with up to 50% off - these are the items you shouldn't miss out on
From summer dresses to fabulous blouses, jumpsuits and denim, these are our top picks from the Mint Velvet sale
By Molly Smith Published
-
12 most comfortable wedding guest shoes - the styles that will keep you dancing long after the ceremony
Wondering how to style your wedding guest dress? Our fashion expert has found footwear options ranging from block heels to the platforms that feel like flats
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Elizabeth Day's "perfect" pair of ME+EM jeans is the only denim you need in your wardrobe this summer
The label is a Royal Family favourite - and Elizabeth's £175 jeans are available to buy now
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Mango has a £23 tote bag that's almost identical to the iconic Longchamp Le Pliage
This bargain Longchamp lookalike had us dashing to the Mango checkout
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Hannah Waddingham makes statement in stripes and chunky gold earrings at event with Prince William
Hannah Waddingham attended an Earthshot Prize panel event wearing a striped dress and gold earrings and it was a winning combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Jo Whiley's bright yellow dress is the ultimate Glastonbury look that we can't wait to recreate
This festival ensemble is noteworthy and we have found a brilliant lookalike dress
By Molly Smith Published
-
Gemma Chan's daring checkerboard dress and tiny designer handbag at Wimbledon were the epitome of dressing on theme
Gemma aced this vibrant statement print for Wimbledon 2022
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Helen Skelton's double denim outfit is the cooling style we need for summer - and it's from a favourite high street brand
The presenter radiated in double denim in a video about a community project at a Manchester primary school
By Molly Smith Published