Kylie Minogue proves that florals are a summer go-to in stunning dress by Erdem - and we're taking notes

Kylie Minogue's stunning floral dress is definitely one of her top looks to date. The icon had much to celebrate as she marked the fourth anniversary of her wine company at Annabel's in London - in the same week she celebrated turning 56. And we can't get it out of our heads!

If you're wondering how to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe, then bold floral patterns are an excellent styling choice. And for those looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, choosing a dress with a floral motif is a brilliant way to camouflage your midsection whilst flattering your curves, making it a perfect pick for your summer capsule wardrobe. Choosing florals is also a fabulous option for special occasions too, as Kylie shows.

Known for her glamorous style, the singer marked the occasion in the Erdem floral bow-front sleeveless column gown. This piece gives off Regency-era glamour, and the bow-front detail is also another fabulous styling tip for adding dimension to your silhouette by creating the illusion of narrowing your waist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The dress is by Erdem, a brand renowned for bold floral motifs that are synonymous with both femininity and power. This piece currently sells for £2,865 and is truly sensational. The dark purple leaves and deep pink flowers enhance the dress without creating an overwhelming pattern, and the added bow-detail draws attention to the centre of her silhouette for a dramatic finishing touch.

Of course, Erdem's most famous fan is the Princess of Wales, but Hollywood A-lister Calista Flockheart also wore the very same gown to the Critics Choice Awards back in January.

(Image credit: Erdem)

Adding a floral dress to your summer wardrobe is something we should all get behind. Floral prints are not only in line with summer fashion trends of 2024, but are also versatile, making them a must-have for any individual. Whether you’re attending a summer party or a casual get-together, a floral dress like Kylie’s ensures you’ll look effortless and sophisticated. It’s a reminder for all of us to incorporate more florals into our wardrobes, as they are perfect for special occasions and everyday wear too.

For those looking to replicate Kylie’s stunning look without spending a fortune, we’ve found some fabulous high street alternatives that capture the same essence for a fraction of the price. Style these with heels, or your best white trainers in the warmer months for a stylish summer look.

Shop floral dresses like Kylie's

ASOS Corset Bust Midi Dress View at ASOS RRP: £50 | Embrace elegance with this midi dress, which features a corset bust detail, and a purple and pink botanical pattern which doesn't look too dissimilar from Kylie's dress. Pair with heels and a clutch bag and you have the perfect special occasion look. Phase Eight Isadora Rose Maxi Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £189 | This maxi dress features a vibrant rose print, has loose sleeves and a tied waist. This dress is ideal if you are considering what to wear to a wedding, and its relaxed fits means its perfect for all-day wear too. Ted Baker High Neck Fit And Flare Mini Dress View at Ted Baker RRP: £90 (was £150) | Elevate your occasionwear with this mini dress, which features a high neck and a flared silhouette. This dress can be worn to a myriad of occasions, from garden parties to evening events.

