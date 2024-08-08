Kelly Brook's delightful boho floral dress, wedge sandals and cat-eye sunglasses is a winning combination for summer style

Strolling down the streets of London in a stunning floral tiered pink dress, Kelly Brook's summer style perfectly captures the essence of boho chic, and we think this look is one worth noting down.

Whether the term "boho chic" has been on your radar for some time now or you're still wondering what is boho style, there is never a bad time to indulge in this much-loved aesthetic. Comprised of floral prints, flowy silhouettes, and all-round 70s style elements, this aesthetic is certainly having a resurgence this summer.

Plus, if you're currently after a summer capsule wardrobe re-vamp, then a floaty paisley dress is a must-have staple that can be styled in many versatile ways.

Brook paired her dress with stylish wedge sandals, adding some height to her silhouette, a raffia handbag, and some brown cat-eye sunglasses, adding to the sophisticated feel of this daytime look.

Her exact dress is from a brand called M.A.B.E. and is the Dulcie Maxi Dress. Its floaty shape and layered tiers effortlessly combine comfort and style, and the layered design makes it ideal if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, as they skim over any problem areas, leaving you feel confident and stylish.

Plus, this floaty silhouette gives off the well-loved boho aesthetic that's played a prominent role in the summer fashion trends 2024. Although many of our favourite a-listers, such as Sienna Miller and Kate Moss, have been championing this style for decades, wearing floaty ruffled dresses, waistcoats, and plenty of crochet since the early two-thousands.

Aspiga Emmeline Maxi Dress £180 at Aspiga Made from 100% cotton, and featuring a pretty floral motif, what's not to love about this dress? Style with heeled sandals, and some gold jewellery for an elevated daytime look. Oasis Ikat Print Ruffle Dress £27 (was £69) at Oasis This boho inspired printed dress has a metallic finish which makes it a luxurious option. Plus it's long sleeves, and ruffled detailing make it one of the best wedding guest dresses. R.Vivimos Boho Bohemian Print Dress £31.99 at Amazon This short sleeve option is perfect for beach days, sunny strolls, or summer parties. Style with your best sandals, a raffia handbag, and some fabulous jewellery

Investing in a floral dress like this is a wise choice because it's not only an excellent summer staple, but its wear will extend into the cooler months too. For example, style this piece with boots and a light weight cardigan, or finish off with your best white trainers for a fabulous autumn look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The beauty of the boho trend is that whilst it makes you think of summer festivals and warm weather, it works just as well through to autumn/winter too. A midi dress like Kelly's will look so elegant teamed with knee high boots when the temperatures drop, plus it's a trend that's rarely too far from the runways, so you'll be wearing it next year too!".