Kelly Brook's delightful boho floral dress, wedge sandals and cat-eye sunglasses is a winning combination for summer style

close up image of Kelly Brook
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
By
published
News

Strolling down the streets of London in a stunning floral tiered pink dress, Kelly Brook's summer style perfectly captures the essence of boho chic, and we think this look is one worth noting down.

Whether the term "boho chic" has been on your radar for some time now or you're still wondering what is boho style, there is never a bad time to indulge in this much-loved aesthetic. Comprised of floral prints, flowy silhouettes, and all-round 70s style elements, this aesthetic is certainly having a resurgence this summer.

Plus, if you're currently after a summer capsule wardrobe re-vamp, then a floaty paisley dress is a must-have staple that can be styled in many versatile ways.

Image of Kelly Brook in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brook paired her dress with stylish wedge sandals, adding some height to her silhouette, a raffia handbag, and some brown cat-eye sunglasses, adding to the sophisticated feel of this daytime look.

Her exact dress is from a brand called M.A.B.E. and is the Dulcie Maxi Dress. Its floaty shape and layered tiers effortlessly combine comfort and style, and the layered design makes it ideal if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, as they skim over any problem areas, leaving you feel confident and stylish.

Plus, this floaty silhouette gives off the well-loved boho aesthetic that's played a prominent role in the summer fashion trends 2024. Although many of our favourite a-listers, such as Sienna Miller and Kate Moss, have been championing this style for decades, wearing floaty ruffled dresses, waistcoats, and plenty of crochet since the early two-thousands.

Shop boho dresses

flat lay image of woman wearing floral maxi dress
Aspiga Emmeline Maxi Dress

Made from 100% cotton, and featuring a pretty floral motif, what's not to love about this dress? Style with heeled sandals, and some gold jewellery for an elevated daytime look.

flat lay image of a woman in a tiered pink dress
Oasis Ikat Print Ruffle Dress

This boho inspired printed dress has a metallic finish which makes it a luxurious option. Plus it's long sleeves, and ruffled detailing make it one of the best wedding guest dresses.

flat lay image of pink boho dress
R.Vivimos Boho Bohemian Print Dress

This short sleeve option is perfect for beach days, sunny strolls, or summer parties. Style with your best sandals, a raffia handbag, and some fabulous jewellery

Investing in a floral dress like this is a wise choice because it's not only an excellent summer staple, but its wear will extend into the cooler months too. For example, style this piece with boots and a light weight cardigan, or finish off with your best white trainers for a fabulous autumn look.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The beauty of the boho trend is that whilst it makes you think of summer festivals and warm weather, it works just as well through to autumn/winter too. A midi dress like Kelly's will look so elegant teamed with knee high boots when the temperatures drop, plus it's a trend that's rarely too far from the runways, so you'll be wearing it next year too!".

Style the look with

flat lay image of white heeled sandals

Dune Cork And Woven Wedge Sandals

Wedge sandals are a fantastic wardrobe staple. They pair beautifully with dresses, are great shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, and make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes.

flat lat image of sunglasses
Le Specs Cat Eye-Frame Sunglasses

There is something so classic and elegant about cat-eye framed sunglasses, and I love the way they make any look seem glamorous too.

flat lay image of a raffia handbag
Mango Milos Natural Fibre Bag Brown

Recently raffia handbags are having a big moment, and there's no wonder, they are so chic! This tote from Mango would look brilliant paired with a white jeans outfits.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

