Kelly Brook's delightful boho floral dress, wedge sandals and cat-eye sunglasses is a winning combination for summer style
Strolling the streets of London she effortlessly mastered boho chic
Strolling down the streets of London in a stunning floral tiered pink dress, Kelly Brook's summer style perfectly captures the essence of boho chic, and we think this look is one worth noting down.
Whether the term "boho chic" has been on your radar for some time now or you're still wondering what is boho style, there is never a bad time to indulge in this much-loved aesthetic. Comprised of floral prints, flowy silhouettes, and all-round 70s style elements, this aesthetic is certainly having a resurgence this summer.
Plus, if you're currently after a summer capsule wardrobe re-vamp, then a floaty paisley dress is a must-have staple that can be styled in many versatile ways.
Brook paired her dress with stylish wedge sandals, adding some height to her silhouette, a raffia handbag, and some brown cat-eye sunglasses, adding to the sophisticated feel of this daytime look.
Her exact dress is from a brand called M.A.B.E. and is the Dulcie Maxi Dress. Its floaty shape and layered tiers effortlessly combine comfort and style, and the layered design makes it ideal if you're on the hunt for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, as they skim over any problem areas, leaving you feel confident and stylish.
Plus, this floaty silhouette gives off the well-loved boho aesthetic that's played a prominent role in the summer fashion trends 2024. Although many of our favourite a-listers, such as Sienna Miller and Kate Moss, have been championing this style for decades, wearing floaty ruffled dresses, waistcoats, and plenty of crochet since the early two-thousands.
Shop boho dresses
Made from 100% cotton, and featuring a pretty floral motif, what's not to love about this dress? Style with heeled sandals, and some gold jewellery for an elevated daytime look.
This boho inspired printed dress has a metallic finish which makes it a luxurious option. Plus it's long sleeves, and ruffled detailing make it one of the best wedding guest dresses.
Investing in a floral dress like this is a wise choice because it's not only an excellent summer staple, but its wear will extend into the cooler months too. For example, style this piece with boots and a light weight cardigan, or finish off with your best white trainers for a fabulous autumn look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, "The beauty of the boho trend is that whilst it makes you think of summer festivals and warm weather, it works just as well through to autumn/winter too. A midi dress like Kelly's will look so elegant teamed with knee high boots when the temperatures drop, plus it's a trend that's rarely too far from the runways, so you'll be wearing it next year too!".
Style the look with
Wedge sandals are a fantastic wardrobe staple. They pair beautifully with dresses, are great shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, and make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes.
There is something so classic and elegant about cat-eye framed sunglasses, and I love the way they make any look seem glamorous too.
Recently raffia handbags are having a big moment, and there's no wonder, they are so chic! This tote from Mango would look brilliant paired with a white jeans outfits.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Queen Rania just wore the most comfortable looking jeans, crisp white shirt and heels - it’s casual chic at its very best
We’ve found some amazing affordable lookalikes to rival her denim
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Four sporting legends wow in four incredible outfits in Paris as the Olympic coverage has us taking so many style notes
Gabby Logan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Denise Lewis are officially our 'best dressed' group of the 2024 Olympics so far
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Rania just wore the most comfortable looking jeans, crisp white shirt and heels - it’s casual chic at its very best
We’ve found some amazing affordable lookalikes to rival her denim
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Four sporting legends wow in four incredible outfits in Paris as the Olympic coverage has us taking so many style notes
Gabby Logan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Denise Lewis are officially our 'best dressed' group of the 2024 Olympics so far
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's wet-look black dress and chunky sandals give a sultry edge to summer styling
The TV presenter gives a masterclass in wearing all black
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything
We love the unexpected twist of styling it with cowboy boots
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style
It's the perfect summer staple that will never date
By Amelia Yeomans Published