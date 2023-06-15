Katie Holmes' subtle polka dot jeans are possibly the best denim we've seen all year

Unsurprisingly, Katie Holmes just totally inspired us with a pair of wide-leg polka-dot jeans that look simultaneously cute and smart.

Katie Holmes has forever been a huge source of style inspiration for us. From her revolutionary zebra pants to the sultry black blazer she just sported at Cannes, we're always looking to the Dawson's Creek star for style tips. Recently, the star was walking the streets of New York on her way to attend a lunch hosted by Chanel, looking smiley and chic as ever - and we need all of the separates from her outfit immediately.

The most eye-catching element of her outfit by far is her wide-leg polka-dot jeans, which make a really subtle impact on the overall vibe of her casual lunch outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jeans are, appropriately, Chanel, with small Chanel "C" logos displayed subtly amid the polka dots. This style reflects a motif that is present throughout much of Chanel's most recent pre-fall 2023 collection, which features other denim separates with similar patterns.

Unfortunately, if you want to purchase Katie's chic Chanel jeans, you need a security deposit on an apartment's worth of cash, as the jeans come in at $1,900. Luckily, we found a style that's very similar, and won't wound your wallet either.

BLUE HIGH WAISTED BUM SCULPT MOM JEANS, $89 (£70) | River Island These comfortable polka dot jeans are perfect for adding a subtle touch of whimsy to your everyday white tee and jeans look.

For the rest of her outfit, the star went with one of her typical outfit formula pieces - a plain white t-shirt. She also sported a black shacket with black buttons as well as a pair of matching black flats - a shoe trend of 2023 that just keeps rising in popularity.

She also wore a classic black Chanel purse with a gold crossbody strap detailing, as well as a gold dangling earring in her right ear that draped all the way to her shoulder, adding just a touch of glamour to her otherwise casual look.

Despite what fans have said about her, especially based on some of her more sultry outfits, Katie Holmes never wanted to be a sex symbol, she once told Glamour.

"I’m not sexy," she said. "I used to have a friend of mine come to all my photo shoots to make sure that they didn’t try to make me that way."

She also stressed that she doesn't really dress for paparazzi or because she feels as though people are looking at her - she just has naturally great style. "I’m an actor, so people say, ‘Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?’ No, because it’s not my job," she said.