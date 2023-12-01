Katie Holmes just made a really strong case for an oversized leather jacket and beanie combination for this winter
We're copying this casual-chic winter look immediately
While walking around New York City, Katie Holmes wore a sophisticated and cool combination of some white wide leg jeans, an oversized leather jacket, and a fuzzy white beanie.
We can always count on Katie Holmes for style inspiration, regardless of the season. Her looks prove to be timeless and versatile, wearing pieces like these £91 green and white trainers we've been fawning over, or even her stunning, polka dot jeans she sported a few months ago.
While out in New York City on 27 November, the Dawson's Creek star was taking a walk, debuting a stylish, off-duty outfit that we're going to attempt to copy truly as soon as possible.
Only Katie Holmes could combine so many trends at once and somehow create an ensemble that still looks timeless.
The star sported a fabulous mint green turtleneck sweater, which perfectly complemented her stunning long brown hair. Then, slinging an oversized leather jacket over her shoulders, she looked stunning and totally Parisian-chic as she walked through the Big Apple.
On top of her head, she added a fuzzy white beanie, which matched impeccably with her wide leg white pants - a pants trend that has been huge for 2023, as proved by A-listers time and time again. Keeping with the white theme, she also wore an incredible pair of white heeled booties that kindly complemented her pants and hat.
For finishing touches, she sported a trendy pair of thick-framed aviator sunglasses, and carried champagne and flowers with her, heading to her final destination with style in mind.
RRP: £89.99 | This double breasted leather coat also has a fur collar, helping to keep you warm and stylish this winter.
RRP: £15.99 | This fine-knit white beanie is a perfect compromise between practicality and style this winter season, and can easily be paired with any outfit.
How come when we try to wear beanies in the winter months, our hair always ends up in a tangled, frizzy mess, but Katie Holmes' hair stays sleek and perfect? What is her secret. We simply must know. Regardless, we're in the mood to cut our hair after seeing her incredibly chic 70s-style curtain bangs and perfectly layered, long hair.
Typically, we wouldn't suggest wearing pastels - or even white jeans - for that matter until the weather gets warm and spring and summer draw closer. Truthfully though, Katie made a pretty strong case for keeping pastels in your wardrobe all year long, and proved that a chic colourful sweater is always a good choice with any outfit.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Queen Camilla’s knee-high boots are actually beyond chic and are proving to be our new winter wardrobe essential
We just got major shoe inspiration from the Queen
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The 24 best Christmas gifts that whisper 'quiet luxury' - hand-selected by the w&h team
Our editor-approved guide to the best quiet luxury Christmas gifts for home, beauty, fashion and wellness
By Millie Fender Published