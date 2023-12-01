Katie Holmes just made a really strong case for an oversized leather jacket and beanie combination for this winter

While walking around New York City, Katie Holmes wore a sophisticated and cool combination of some white wide leg jeans, an oversized leather jacket, and a fuzzy white beanie.

We can always count on Katie Holmes for style inspiration, regardless of the season. Her looks prove to be timeless and versatile, wearing pieces like these £91 green and white trainers we've been fawning over, or even her stunning, polka dot jeans she sported a few months ago.

While out in New York City on 27 November, the Dawson's Creek star was taking a walk, debuting a stylish, off-duty outfit that we're going to attempt to copy truly as soon as possible.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Only Katie Holmes could combine so many trends at once and somehow create an ensemble that still looks timeless.

The star sported a fabulous mint green turtleneck sweater, which perfectly complemented her stunning long brown hair. Then, slinging an oversized leather jacket over her shoulders, she looked stunning and totally Parisian-chic as she walked through the Big Apple.

On top of her head, she added a fuzzy white beanie, which matched impeccably with her wide leg white pants - a pants trend that has been huge for 2023, as proved by A-listers time and time again. Keeping with the white theme, she also wore an incredible pair of white heeled booties that kindly complemented her pants and hat.

For finishing touches, she sported a trendy pair of thick-framed aviator sunglasses, and carried champagne and flowers with her, heading to her final destination with style in mind.

ZW COLLECTION DOUBLE-FACED BIKER JACKET Visit Site RRP: £89.99 | This double breasted leather coat also has a fur collar, helping to keep you warm and stylish this winter. FINE KNIT BEANIE Visit Site RRP: £15.99 | This fine-knit white beanie is a perfect compromise between practicality and style this winter season, and can easily be paired with any outfit. Z1975 WIDE-LEG HIGH-WAIST CROSSOVER WAIST JEANS Visit Site RRP: £35.99 | These high-waist jeans with a five-pocket design are not only a stylish addition to your winter wardrobe, but can be paired with a variety of outfits for any season.

How come when we try to wear beanies in the winter months, our hair always ends up in a tangled, frizzy mess, but Katie Holmes' hair stays sleek and perfect? What is her secret. We simply must know. Regardless, we're in the mood to cut our hair after seeing her incredibly chic 70s-style curtain bangs and perfectly layered, long hair.

Typically, we wouldn't suggest wearing pastels - or even white jeans - for that matter until the weather gets warm and spring and summer draw closer. Truthfully though, Katie made a pretty strong case for keeping pastels in your wardrobe all year long, and proved that a chic colourful sweater is always a good choice with any outfit.