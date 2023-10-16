Kim Cattrall nails relaxed Parisian chic as she sips wine in the perfect Breton t-shirt
Kim Cattrall nailed relaxed Parisian chic as she shared a sweet photograph of herself wearing the perfect Breton top with a red lip
Kim Cattrall nailed Parisian chic in a recent Instagram post as she shared a sweet photograph of herself relaxing.
Kim Cattrall has been in the headlines recently as she opened up on posing near nude at 67 as she took part in a new campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. We loved this bold look, and we also loved another look the star recently debuted - and it's so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.
Kim completely nailed the casual Parisian chic style as she shared an image of herself sipping white wine with her friends. For this chilled-out event, the star wore a classic Breton striped top with a blue wool sweater hanging around her shoulders.
Completing this look the actress wore her blonde hair down loose around her shoulders, and a pair of sunglasses with delicate thin silver frames which added a sunny feel to this outfit. Completing the French feel to this ensemble, Kim wore red lipstick which stood out against the backdrop of her understated makeup look.
The caption of the photo from Kim revealed that she was in fact in France, which is perhaps what inspired her Parisian look. "A wonderful week on the ultimate Canal du Midi cruise. Great friends. Great crew and exceptional food/wines from the region," read her caption. Fans loved this post and many complimented her on her perfect dressed-down style and her fantastic recent SKIMS shoot.
Boden
£48 | Boden. The Sophie top is cut from heavyweight cotton – it adds structure to the relaxed fit and falls perfectly. Button details along the shoulder add to the utilitarian vibe
Boden
£28 | Boden. A classic is a classic for a reason. Boden is also known for its Breton t-shirts for pretty much that same reason.
& Other Stories
£27 | & Other Stories. A long sleeve breton stripe top with a wide neckline, made from organic cotton.
