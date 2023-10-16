Kim Cattrall nails relaxed Parisian chic as she sips wine in the perfect Breton t-shirt

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kim Cattrall nailed Parisian chic in a recent Instagram post as she shared a sweet photograph of herself relaxing.

Kim Cattrall has been in the headlines recently as she opened up on posing near nude at 67 as she took part in a new campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. We loved this bold look, and we also loved another look the star recently debuted - and it's so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

Kim completely nailed the casual Parisian chic style as she shared an image of herself sipping white wine with her friends. For this chilled-out event, the star wore a classic Breton striped top with a blue wool sweater hanging around her shoulders.

Completing this look the actress wore her blonde hair down loose around her shoulders, and a pair of sunglasses with delicate thin silver frames which added a sunny feel to this outfit. Completing the French feel to this ensemble, Kim wore red lipstick which stood out against the backdrop of her understated makeup look.

The caption of the photo from Kim revealed that she was in fact in France, which is perhaps what inspired her Parisian look. "A wonderful week on the ultimate Canal du Midi cruise. Great friends. Great crew and exceptional food/wines from the region," read her caption. Fans loved this post and many complimented her on her perfect dressed-down style and her fantastic recent SKIMS shoot.