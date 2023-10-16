Kim Cattrall nails relaxed Parisian chic as she sips wine in the perfect Breton t-shirt

Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Kim Cattrall nailed Parisian chic in a recent Instagram post as she shared a sweet photograph of herself relaxing.

Kim Cattrall has been in the headlines recently as she opened up on posing near nude at 67 as she took part in a new campaign for SKIMS, Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand. We loved this bold look, and we also loved another look the star recently debuted - and it's so in line with the autumn/winter fashion trends of 2023.

Kim completely nailed the casual Parisian chic style as she shared an image of herself sipping white wine with her friends. For this chilled-out event, the star wore a classic Breton striped top with a blue wool sweater hanging around her shoulders.

Completing this look the actress wore her blonde hair down loose around her shoulders, and a pair of sunglasses with delicate thin silver frames which added a sunny feel to this outfit. Completing the French feel to this ensemble, Kim wore red lipstick which stood out against the backdrop of her understated makeup look.

The caption of the photo from Kim revealed that she was in fact in France, which is perhaps what inspired her Parisian look. "A wonderful week on the ultimate Canal du Midi cruise. Great friends. Great crew and exceptional food/wines from the region," read her caption. Fans loved this post and many complimented her on her perfect dressed-down style and her fantastic recent SKIMS shoot.

BodenBoden
Sophie

£48 | Boden. The Sophie top is cut from heavyweight cotton – it adds structure to the relaxed fit and falls perfectly. Button details along the shoulder add to the utilitarian vibe

BodenBoden
Ella Long Sleeve Breton

£28 | Boden. A classic is a classic for a reason. Boden is also  known for its Breton t-shirts for pretty much that same reason.

& Other Stories& Other Stories
Breton Stripe Top

£27 | & Other Stories. A long sleeve breton stripe top with a wide neckline, made from organic cotton.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


