Katie Holmes takes athleisure chic to the next level with these $120 green and white sneakers

Katie Holmes is our perpetual fashion icon, and the one of the star's favorite pairs of green and white sneakers is on sale - AKA, we're purchasing immediately.

There are a few stars out there we're constantly looking toward for style inspiration, and Katie Holmes never fails to be at the top of our list. From her super chic polka-dot denim jeans, to her dazzling zebra trousers, the star has gone above and beyond in proving that her style remains timeless and chic.

Recently, the Dawson's Creek actress was out and about in New York after a workout, and she debuted a seriously chic post-exercise outfit that we just can't get enough of - and luckily, one of the items is on sale.

(Image credit: Michael Simon)

For her gym fit, the actress wore a simple combo of a plain white t-shirt and a pair of black, solid workout leggings - a truly eternally stylish and no frills workout 'fit.

On her feet, Katie wore a pair of white and green tennis sneakers from Vivaia - and we just found out that the comfortable and cute sneakers are on sale right now.

The Vivaia website promises these tennis shoes to be "modern, elegant and ultra-comfortable," making them appropriate for a variety of occasions. Whether you're on the court practicing your backhand, out running errands, or even at a dinner with friends, these sneakers make the perfect pairing to most outfits.

Casual and Versatile Gender-Neutral Sneakers (V Prime), $119 (£91) | Vivaia These trainers can be paired perfectly with your daily outfit, or for a casual outing. They have easy-on, easy-off elastic laces, and a water repellent upper so you do not have to worry about being caught in the rain.

Katie Holmes isn't the only person who loves these shoes, though - just take a look at some of the reviews:

"Started getting these shoes because I was tired of my toes being scrunched all day, and I walk about a mile to work each day and wanted a comfy yet semi-business casual option. These blew my mind. I now have three pairs and got rid of five of my old “name brand, cute” pairs. Never looking back," one person reviewed on Vivaia's site.

Another reason we absolutely love these sneakers is because they aren't too far off in design from Kate Middleton's beloved sneaker, the her iconic white Veja's. Needless to say, we have enough evidence from celebrities proving that classic white tennis sneakers are always in style, regardless of the occasion.