Katie Holmes' high street ballet flat is the spring shoe you'll wear more than trainers

Katie Holmes has done it again. I always love to see what she's wearing, and whilst she's a fan of high end designer labels like Toteme and Khaite, every now and again she likes to throw an affordable curveball in there too.

Everyone went wild for her Dune London woven suede handbag last year, and now she's worn the matching brown leather shoes on a day out in New York.

Woven ballet pumps are a huge spring/summer fashion trend, and these look infinitely more expensive than £79. They pair perfectly with her lilac-grey mohair sweater and dark grey jeans. I love that she's worn socks with the ballet flats too! We all rely on our most comfortable trainers, but trust me when I say you'll wear these just as much - if not more - in the warmer months ahead.

A post shared by Dune London (@dune_london) A photo posted by on

Shop the shoes

Exact match Dune London Heat Woven Leather Ballet Pumps £79 at Dune London These are bound to sell out, so don't hesitate to add them to your basket if you're tempted to copy Katie. They're also available in a lighter tan colour, as well as butter yellow, metallic and a peachy pink hue too. The woven leather fabric gives them a real Bottega Veneta feel, only you're saving yourself around £800 on this designer lookalike.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style yours

(Image credit: Getty)

For more inspiration on how to style ballet flats, I've compiled a list of street style looks to help you figure it out. They really are a capsule wardrobe staple that you'll be reaching for, and unlike a lot of fashionable shoes, they are incredibly comfortable. Hurrah!