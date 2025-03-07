Katie Holmes' high street ballet flat is the spring shoe you'll wear more than trainers

You can buy her exact shoes for £79 - if you're quick!

Katie Holmes spotted in Dune London shoes on March 04, 2025 in New York Cit
Katie Holmes has done it again. I always love to see what she's wearing, and whilst she's a fan of high end designer labels like Toteme and Khaite, every now and again she likes to throw an affordable curveball in there too.

Everyone went wild for her Dune London woven suede handbag last year, and now she's worn the matching brown leather shoes on a day out in New York.

Woven ballet pumps are a huge spring/summer fashion trend, and these look infinitely more expensive than £79. They pair perfectly with her lilac-grey mohair sweater and dark grey jeans. I love that she's worn socks with the ballet flats too! We all rely on our most comfortable trainers, but trust me when I say you'll wear these just as much - if not more - in the warmer months ahead.

Shop the shoes

Heat - Brown Woven Leather Bow Detail Ballet PumpsExact match

Dune London Heat Woven Leather Ballet Pumps

These are bound to sell out, so don't hesitate to add them to your basket if you're tempted to copy Katie. They're also available in a lighter tan colour, as well as butter yellow, metallic and a peachy pink hue too. The woven leather fabric gives them a real Bottega Veneta feel, only you're saving yourself around £800 on this designer lookalike.

Katie Holmes spotted in Dune London shoes on March 04, 2025 in New York City

How to style yours

Deliberate XL - BrownExact match

Dune London Deliberate XL Brown Bag

This is the exact bag Katie was spotted carrying last year, and it's unbelievably roomy. Whether you're heading to work or on a weekend away, you need this bag in your life. The 'Deliberate' style is available in other sizes too, and this beautiful burgundy version was recently restocked after amassing a huge waiting list.

High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans
M&S Collection High Waisted Carrot Leg Ankle Grazer Jeans

These are my current favourite jeans. I'm wearing them as I write! They're a softly tapered shape, so I'd say they're a much more subtle take on the barrel leg jeans trend. They would look very chic with ballet flats, and are up for grabs in three different leg lengths.

Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater
Topshop Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater

It might not feel like the weather for knitwear, but there's plenty of time for chilly days before summer! This is the ideal length to wear with high waisted jeans, and the colour is a great match for Katie's.

Katie Holmes is seen on her way to the theatre in jeans and a Dune London bag on October 10, 2024 in New York City

For more inspiration on how to style ballet flats, I've compiled a list of street style looks to help you figure it out. They really are a capsule wardrobe staple that you'll be reaching for, and unlike a lot of fashionable shoes, they are incredibly comfortable. Hurrah!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

