Katie Holmes' high street ballet flat is the spring shoe you'll wear more than trainers
You can buy her exact shoes for £79 - if you're quick!
Katie Holmes has done it again. I always love to see what she's wearing, and whilst she's a fan of high end designer labels like Toteme and Khaite, every now and again she likes to throw an affordable curveball in there too.
Everyone went wild for her Dune London woven suede handbag last year, and now she's worn the matching brown leather shoes on a day out in New York.
Woven ballet pumps are a huge spring/summer fashion trend, and these look infinitely more expensive than £79. They pair perfectly with her lilac-grey mohair sweater and dark grey jeans. I love that she's worn socks with the ballet flats too! We all rely on our most comfortable trainers, but trust me when I say you'll wear these just as much - if not more - in the warmer months ahead.
These are bound to sell out, so don't hesitate to add them to your basket if you're tempted to copy Katie. They're also available in a lighter tan colour, as well as butter yellow, metallic and a peachy pink hue too. The woven leather fabric gives them a real Bottega Veneta feel, only you're saving yourself around £800 on this designer lookalike.
This is the exact bag Katie was spotted carrying last year, and it's unbelievably roomy. Whether you're heading to work or on a weekend away, you need this bag in your life. The 'Deliberate' style is available in other sizes too, and this beautiful burgundy version was recently restocked after amassing a huge waiting list.
These are my current favourite jeans. I'm wearing them as I write! They're a softly tapered shape, so I'd say they're a much more subtle take on the barrel leg jeans trend. They would look very chic with ballet flats, and are up for grabs in three different leg lengths.
For more inspiration on how to style ballet flats, I've compiled a list of street style looks to help you figure it out. They really are a capsule wardrobe staple that you'll be reaching for, and unlike a lot of fashionable shoes, they are incredibly comfortable. Hurrah!
