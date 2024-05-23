Katherine Jenkins' flirty pink and red midi dress is colour-blocking at its best

It's not often that we see red and pink feature in the same outfit, let alone the same dress, but Katherine Jenkins' colour-blocked midi dress is giving us all the colour inspiration we need.

Katherine Jenkins looked fabulous at the Chelsea Flower Show this year, stunning in the Beulah London colour-blocked midi dress of dreams. The light pink bodice, hot pink skirt and red-hot sleeves stood out from the greenery of the event, making a statement we're desperate to recreate.

With front-button detailing, a sweet short stand neckline and cropped sleeves, the fit and flare silhouette gives way to a sweeping skirt that's perfect for warm summer days. Plus, with a thick belt at the waist to create a figure-defining fit, the look is ultra chic – we're taking notes for our summer capsule wardrobe.

Shop Katherine Jenkin's Look

Ahana Multi Rose Short Sleeve Dress £750 at Beulah London Katherine's Ahana Dress from Beulah London is the perfect statement summer dress. With a beautiful three-toned rose colourway, with light pink bodice, hot pink skirt and rose-red sleeves, the fit and flare silhouette only adds to the flirty feel and makes this the perfect look for any event. LK Bennett Eliana Pink Crinkle Satin Sandals £246 at LK Bennett The perfect light pink sandal, these pretty and playful heels feature a beautiful pale pink crinkle satin and knotted front detailing. With a wearable 85mm block heel, they're just as comfortable as they are stunning. Hanley Close Weave Medium Flapover Shoulder Bag £239 at Radley With a timeless design, this Radley handbag is one of those truly stunning pieces. Crafted in smooth leather with a golden push lock and intricately woven trims, it's versatile and sure to add a special charm to any look.

Katherine kept her jewellery to a minimum but wasn't afraid to pair the dress with a pair of equally statement-making shoes. The Eliana Pink Crinkle Satin Sandals from LK Bennett worked brilliantly to tie in the light pink of the dress bodice and added some lovely texture to the outfit with their crinkle satin finish.

If you want to recreate her look for a more casual occasion, swapping out the heels for a pair of flats like some of the best white trainers or another staple from your shoe capsule wardrobe will work to bring a more laid-back feel to the outfit.

And let's hear some commotion for the bag! We're in love with Katherine's white leather Radley handbag, with it's golden push lock and intricately woven trims creating a timeless and classic look that still exudes excitement and freshness.

The pink and red dress is just one of Katherine's pink-heavy outfits that we're loving right now and one of her previous looks proves that you can step out in pink and still add some edge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bold, statement making outfits are something Katherine has become known for and the black and pink multi-way stripe pattern dress she wore for a St David's Day party is one of our favourites.

Adding to the drama of the striped print, the fitted bodice of the dress gave way to a voluminous princess skirt, with the silhouette cinching her in at the waist and accentuating her figure. She paired the dress with a stylish cropped blazer and pointed black heels, adding an edge to the look that we adore.