Kate Moss' wide leg trousers and v-neck jumper make the elegant all-white outfit we want to try
We're recreating Kate Moss's elegant party look this festive season
We're taking party outfit inspiration from Kate Moss this festive season, with her stunning white trousers and v-neck jumper combination being the perfectly elevated look to celebrate in.
With the festive season nearly upon us, it's time to start gathering Christmas party outfit inspiration. And while there are tonnes of statement celebrity looks to recreate, sometimes less is more when it comes to putting together a striking party outfit - and Kate Moss proved just that in 2023.
Giving a masterclass in how to put together monochrome outfits, Kate Moss stunned in a pair of wide leg white trousers and a matching V-neck jumper as she attended the first anniversary celebrations for her brand Cosmoss.
Shop Kate Moss's Look
Giving you an ultra sleek and contemporary look with their squared-off toe and slender heel, these minimalistic sandal heels are a shining addition to any festive party look. Comfortable and secure to wear thanks to their adjustable strap at the ankle and walkable 3" heel, you can feel as good as you look too.
With a flattering classic fit that's comfortable and figure-hugging, this jumper is a versatile essential you can style in a number of different ways. Add a shirt underneath and use the warm knit as a layering piece, or style like Kate Moss and let the classic v-neckline shine.
These white wide leg trousers are made from a breathable linen blend fabric for a floaty look and boast a drawstring waist for a comfortable fit. Dressed up for an effortlessly elegant style with heels and a blouse, this style also works for casual wear when paired with a comfortable jumper and pair of stylish white trainers.
A simple, versatile wardrobe staple, these white wide leg trousers get a modern update with a chic tie-front detail that gives the legs a flowy fit. The elasticated waist ensures a comfortable fit, with the front tie closure being a flattering accent.
Cut to a boxy fit for a casual, off-duty look, this cosy knitted jumper is made with a touch of wool for added warmth. But while it's a casual wear staple, the chic V-neckline and fitted sleeves make it perfect for formal wear too. The slightly cropped hem gives a super flattering look that pairs effortlessly with jeans, suit-style trouser and midi skirts.
Finish off any party look with some festive flair, with these metallic silver slingback heels adding a chic, shining touch to the simplest of outfits. Their slip-on design is perfect for the dance floor, with a flexible slingback strap offering a comfortable fit while the antibacterial padding in the insole keeps feet fresh.
The brilliance of Kate's look is its simplicity, with the crisp and bright white tones demanding attention while also being subtle, understated and oh-so sophisticated.
The wide leg of her white trousers gave a stunning, floaty touch to the outfit, with their light fabric and loose-fitting silhouette creating stunning movement as Kate walked around the party.
She juxtaposed this look gently with a figure-hugging jumper, whose tight hems created a flattering fit that perfectly balanced elegant formal wear with a more casual style. With a deep V-neckline and slightly sheer fabric that allowed the high-waist of her trousers and her crisp white bralette to shine through, Kate added a sultry touch to the outfit that solidified it as a party-worthy style we're definitely going to recreate this season.
Finishing off her outfit, Kate brought some glimmering accessories to her all-white look with a dainty chain necklace and pair of beautiful statement shoes. The metallic heels are super on-trend tight now, with their shining silver look making them the ultimate party shoe for the winter months.
We love how they compliment the white trousers without overwhelming them, with the heels' design being sleek thanks to their thin sole, delicate strap details and thin, stiletto heel.
In line with her choice of outfit, Kate kept her hair and makeup minimal and subtle too, leaving her hair to fall in natural-looking waves while a sheer, glowing foundation brought a healthy sheen to her skin.
