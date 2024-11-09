Kate Moss’ velvet blazer and knee high boots combination is cool casual at its finest

Kate Moss proved the power of fashion basics when she stepped out in a stunning velvet blazer and pair of knee high boots back in 2020, using the versatile staples to elevate her look from casual to cool.

We love going back through the fashion archives to pull out outfit inspiration from days gone by - and when we stumbled upon Kate Moss's casual country-chic look from 2020, we knew it was the perfect outfit to take us through this winter in style and comfort.

Her elevated casual style is still so on trend today thanks to the timeless and classic appeal of her flattering denim jeans, and her practical knee high boots were - and still are - a great and stylish choice of footwear for the cool weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's style

M&S Velvet Tailored Single Breasted Blazer £79 at M&S Made from a cotton-rich velvet, this blazer from M&S is oh-so luxe and will finish off any winter outfit with flair. The fabric boasts added stretch for ultimate comfort and the smart tailoring, with a single button fastening, satin-trimmed collar, and a high-quality full lining, cuts a flattering figure no matter how you style the piece. Mango Newisa Skinny Jeans £55.53 at Nordstrom If you're looking for the best jeans for your body type, it's hard to go wrong with a good pair of skinny jeans. The figure-hugging silhouette is one that works for a multitude of shapes and sizes and this comfortable pair from Mango are a great staple to add to your wardrobe. Boasting a versatile faded dark wash fabric, they will pair effortlessly with all your current favourite pieces. Steve Madden Livah Knee High Boot £79.30 at Nordstrom Available in a regular and wide-fit calf, you can get the best, most comfortable fit, with these knee high boots from Nordstrom. A square toe and 3 1/2" heel block heel not only create a sleek and streamline look, but also balance the foot evenly for a comfortable fit. 8 Other Reasons Sterling Chain Necklace £35 at Revolve This simple chainlink necklace by 8 Other Reasons perfectly blends subtlety and statement, with the thick chains creating a heavy, luxe look while the absence of shining jewels or pendants gives a sleek, understated finish. It finishes off looks like Kate's perfectly, fitting in with the simple crew necklines of T-shirts and jumpers to add a pop of shine. River Island Black Knee High Kitten Heel Boots £66 at River Island With a pointed toe, knee high silhouette and easy-to-walk-in kitten heel, these black boots from River Island are a timeless and classic staple that will finish off any jeans and jumper look with a sophisticated touch. The sleek design is so easy to style and we love how it can transition effortlessly from day to night and from casual to formal. Free People Bay Side Ring Set £32 at Free People These rings looks so much more expensive than they really are, don't they? This set of six features a selection of rings, some with thick metal bands, some boasting a more natural hammered shaped, and some with striking pearl and stone inlays. Wear them together for a glimmering look like Kate's, or switch and swap them around to add some subtle shine.

Kate paired her jeans, which are a winter capsule wardrobe staple no matter the decade, with a chic velvet blazer. The soft fabric brought a lovely pop of texture to the look, with the blazer's flattering belt detail creating a striking silhouette that elevated the casual jeans and jumper blend tenfold.

A velvet blazer is a super versatile addition to any wardrobe in the cooler months, with the fabric making it the perfect piece to throw over any of the Christmas party outfits you put together during the season, while it also works brilliantly to add interest to more casual and office-appropriate looks too.

Letting the blazer shine, Kate wore a thin white t-shirt underneath the jacket and brought a pop of glimmer to the simple crew neckline with the addition of a silver chain necklace.

Finishing off her outfit Kate opted for a pair of the best knee high boots for winter, with their walkable heel, sleek pointed-toe, and chic ruffled leather detailing at the leg perfectly blending style with practicality.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We love the look of tucked in jeans with a pair of boots like this and, especially when paired with a belted blazer like Kate's, it screams casual country-chic but fits seamlessly into a city aesthetic too - and we always want the best of both worlds.

Accessorising her outfit, Kate opted to add a selection of rings to her fingers, with each boasting a different, oversized jewel in its centre. This heavily bedazzled look helped to balance out the lack of other jewellery and added a glimmering flair to Kate's monochrome, laid-back style.

Whether you're running errands as you work your way through your Christmas to-do list, or you're off shopping for presents for friends and family - and yourself too, of course - Kate's look is the perfect one to recreate.