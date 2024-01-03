Kate Middleton's chic Sezane trousers are perfect for smart casual winter dressing in 2024

Kate Middleton's winter trousers from Sezane could be the perfect addition to your wardrobe for winter 2024, and they're less than £150.

We're constantly taking pages out of celebrities' sartorial books to get inspired on how to dress for each season. Particularly, we're constantly enamored by Kate Middleton's best style moments, as she's often styling high quality pieces to create the perfect outfit - and in the winter, her outfits never disappoint.

One item we specifically love from Kate's winter wardrobe are her super fashionable trousers from Sezane, a high-quality French brand with Parisian-chic staple pieces to boot. So, if you've been wondering how to style statement trousers this year, the Princess of Wales provides a perfect outfit formula.

She first wore the Martin Trousers from Sezane (£130) in the colour Mottled Grey, which she paired with a maching grey sweater vest.

She debuted the pants in the fall of 2023, proving that the pants truly are a wardrobe staple for the colder weather months.

These high waisted trousers are perfect for office wear or an evening look, as the 100% fabric will keep you warm on even the chilliest of days. They're also lined with Viscose to keep your legs free from that sometimes inevitable itchiness wool provides, making them a perfect option for those looking for comfort and style.

Shop Kate Middleton's chic Sezane trousers

Grey MARTIN TROUSERS Visit Site RRP: £130 | Looking for the perfect winter trouser? These high waisted ones from Sezane are a favourite of Kate Middleton. Pastel Forest MARTIN TROUSERS Visit Site RRP: £130 | Need something a little louder? These boho patterned version of the Sezane trousers are perfect for those needing a dose of dopamine dressing. Ice Blue MARTIN TROUSERS Visit Site RRP: £130 | If you're looking for a statement colour, these ice blue ones will make a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Kate wore these staple trousers in a very smart-casual way while visiting the Vsi Razom Community Hub in Bracknell in October 2023, wearing an almost monochrome grey outfit. In addition to the grey trousers, she sported a chic grey sweater vest from Cefinn, and layered a white button-down blouse underneath to add to the office appropriate look. She also wore a classic pair of kitten heels from one of our favourite high-street retailers, J. Crew - specifically, the J.Crew Avery heels in plaid tweed.

While the Princess exhibited just one way of sporting these chic pants, but there are a plethora of ways you can style them. Whether you prefer an oversized cosy sweater on top of the wool trousers, or you're looking to add something slightly sexier like a mesh shirt with your favourite bralette, these pants are undoubtedly versatile and will carry you through virtually any winter event.