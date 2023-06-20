Kate Middleton goes thrifty in chic two-in-one blazer dress and a jewelry re-wear as she steps out with curls to die for

Kate Middleton looked ultra chic as she stepped out in pure monochrome elegance for a trip to the National Portrait Gallery, opting for a clever two-in-one blazer and dress and a pair of $120 earrings.

The Princess of Wales made an appearance for the grand opening of the newly refurbished National Portrait Gallery, making stunning selections from her dress collection and high heels collection for the event. 

Looking classic in head-to-toe black and white, Princess Catherine, who wowed in her signature polka dot style at the Order of the Garter service, used the power of a blazer illusion midi dress to appear to rock a boucle jacket on top of a flowing chiffon skirt. 

The Self-Portrait Metallic Bouclé and Chiffon Midi Dress combines the look of a buttoned peplum blazer with a tweed belted waist along with an ethereal fresh white skirt.

Originally priced at $468, the two-for-the-price-of-one dress is now reduced to $327, with Princess Kate wearing the thrifty item with a pair of $120 earrings that are a favorite of hers.

The The Pearl and 'Diamond' Earrings by Heavenly London use 'lookalike stones' to create an 'heirloom-like appearance' tied in perfectly with Catherine's timeless look, with the sterling silver drop earrings adding a touch of shimmer amongst her perfectly curled tresses. 

Meanwhile, Princess Catherine opted for her beloved black Bow Tie Aquazzura stilettos with a subtle bow detail - a pair of shoes also once worn by Meghan Markle. 

Kate last publicly wore the bow heels ahead of the coronation in May, teaming a monochrome midi dress with the chic $795 shoes.

When it came to her handbag, it was something rather luxurious for Kate, with the mom-of-three holding a classic black quilted Chanel clutch. 

Kate met with iconic artist Tracey Emin, who created the intricate artwork for the National Portrait Gallery’s new doors, along with Jamie Fobert, the project architect for the much-anticipated renovation. 

