Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie match as they carry bags from the same designer and we can't blame them!

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie matched their handbags at a recent engagement as the pair chose to wear bags made by the same designer.

At Windsor Castle on Monday, Duchess Sophie wore an A-line dress featuring a 50s-style floral print as she attended the Order of the Garter service. The Duchess was joined by the Princess of Wales who wore an equally beautiful gown and chatted with the Duchess as they watched the events of the day. Princess Catherine wowed in a signature polka-dot style with a nostalgic nod to Princess Diana.

While the senior members of the Royal Family wore totally different looks, they both opted to wear bags in the same shade from the brand Strathberry. The Princess Of Wales carried Strathberry’s Multrees Chain Wallet in Vanilla Diamond and the Duchess of Edinburgh carried Strathberry’s Box Crescent in Vanilla Diamond. 

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie

(Image credit: Getty Images)
While these bags were entirely different, it is interesting that the royals opted for the same brand and the same color combination for this engagement. 

That said, Strathberry is one of the key luxury leather goods brands that is loved by the royals. Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was snapped in a bag from the brand. Meghan’s £425 bag sold out in minutes when she was seen wearing it to Scotland as fans went bananas for the understated style and quiet luxury look. 

Earlier in 2023, Zara Tindall stunned in a hot pink dress and a nude and gold Strathberry clutch. This outing once again highlighted how popular this brand is within royal circles.

