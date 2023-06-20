Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie match as they carry bags from the same designer and we can't blame them!

Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie matched their handbags at a recent engagement as the pair chose to wear bags made by the same designer.

Princess Catherine and Duchess Sophie matched looks as they stepped out for an engagement on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales were among the senior royals present at the Order of the Garter Service in Windsor.

In other royal news, The royal privilege Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex missed out on as King Charles made clear statement

At Windsor Castle on Monday, Duchess Sophie wore an A-line dress featuring a 50s-style floral print as she attended the Order of the Garter service. The Duchess was joined by the Princess of Wales who wore an equally beautiful gown and chatted with the Duchess as they watched the events of the day. Princess Catherine wowed in a signature polka-dot style with a nostalgic nod to Princess Diana.

While the senior members of the Royal Family wore totally different looks, they both opted to wear bags in the same shade from the brand Strathberry. The Princess Of Wales carried Strathberry’s Multrees Chain Wallet in Vanilla Diamond and the Duchess of Edinburgh carried Strathberry’s Box Crescent in Vanilla Diamond.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Multrees Chain Wallet, (£295.00) $425.00 | Strathberry Understated and elegant, this beautifully handcrafted wallet with a chain is the perfect day-to-night companion. Wear it cross-body using the sleek gold chain for everyday ease, or carry it in your hand as a clutch for a dressed-up evening look. The fold-over magnetic closure top is decorated with the signature Strathberry bar and opens up to a surprisingly spacious interior featuring 8 card slots and a zipped pocket with a leather pull.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Box Crescent, (£495.00) $695.00 | Strathberry Sitting in-between the Crescent Shoulder and Mini Crescent in size, the Box Crescent reinvents the iconic silhouette to a structured square shape. This versatile style is the perfect size to take you seamlessly from day to night. The design is enhanced by the two straps, a wide leather belt and a sleek chain, offering alternative wearing styles for maximum utility.

While these bags were entirely different, it is interesting that the royals opted for the same brand and the same color combination for this engagement.

That said, Strathberry is one of the key luxury leather goods brands that is loved by the royals. Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex was snapped in a bag from the brand. Meghan’s £425 bag sold out in minutes when she was seen wearing it to Scotland as fans went bananas for the understated style and quiet luxury look.

Earlier in 2023, Zara Tindall stunned in a hot pink dress and a nude and gold Strathberry clutch. This outing once again highlighted how popular this brand is within royal circles.