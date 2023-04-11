Zara Tindall stuns in hot pink dress and perfect nude heels as she steps out with daughters Mia and Lena for royal reunion

Zara Tindall looked incredible in a hot pink dress and the ultimate nude heels as she stepped out with husband Mike and daughters Mia and Lena for the Royal Family’s Easter Sunday service.

Zara Tindall looked powerful in pink as she rocked a slit leg dress and classic nude heels for the Royal Family's Easter Sunday church service in Windsor.

She was joined by daughters Mia and Lena plus husband Mike, while youngest son Lucas stayed at home.

In other royal news, Duchess Sophie delighted in a bold pink coat and gray knee-high boots, but her Princess Anne style hat is dividing fans.

Zara, who is the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and the second born child of Princess Anne, joined the likes of King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Wales children, for the royal get together.

Members of The Firm gathered at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for the royal family’s Easter Mattins Service, which marked King Charles’s first Easter as monarch and the family’s first Easter without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara and Mike’s daughters, Mia, nine, and Lena, four, accompanied their parents to the chapel and equestrian pro Zara looked radiant in a fuschia pink dress, nude heels, a floral ivory fascinator and gold hoop earrings.

Zara, who is also mom to two-year-old son Lucas, lives on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with rugby star husband Mike and their brood of three.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Payton Fit and Flare Dress, $995 (opens in new tab) (£760 (opens in new tab)) | Jane Atelier Zara's Payton Fit and Flare dress from Jane Atelier is available for royal fans to buy in red and black. The chic dress is made from wool crepe and features a classic funnel neck and unique button detail.

The passionate Olympian stepped out in the bright pink Jane Atelier Payton dress, featuring a leg slit, long billowing sleeves and a high neck detail.

The dress boasts a price tag of around $950 and Zara added a $490 clutch bag from Strathberry, with her fascinator from Juliette Botterill Millinery costing an additional $770.

(opens in new tab) Rebecca Suede Court Heels in Blush, $465 (opens in new tab) (£425 (opens in new tab)) | Emmy London The Emmy London Rebecca heels are the perfect investment if you're after a go-to, classic heel that's comfy and easy to wear with any outfit. Loved by both Princess Catherine and Zara, the suede pumps are a no-brainer purchase for any heel fanatic.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara teamed the frock with a pair of classic nude suede heels that appear to be the Emmy London Rebecca courts - a favorite in Kate Middleton’s heels collection.

The event saw Princess Catherine stun in $165 earrings to compliment her electric blue outfit as she strayed from protocol with deep red nail polish on her fingers.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined their parents for the outing, with little Louis marking his first Easter appearance with the family.