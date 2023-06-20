Duchess Sophie's stunning A-line dress features a 50s-style floral print and we're obsessed with the bold colors

Duchess Sophie's 50's style dress looked perfect as the senior member of the Royal Family stepped out for an important engagement.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was among the senior royals present at the Order of the Garter Service in Windsor on Monday, June 19, 2023.

The Duchess looked wonderful as she opted for a pink and white printed dress.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked fantastic on Monday as she stepped out in an Emilia Wickstead dress. The Duchess wore the ‘Mara’ Floral Taffeta Faille Midi Dress which typically retails at £1,628.

The dress features a fit and flare style that hugged the Duchess' chest and then flared out at her hips in a 50s style skirt that draped down to just above her ankles. The dress was sleeveless and featured a round neck style.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To accessorize with this pink and white ensemble, Sophie opted for pieces that were also in shades of white, pink, or cream. The Duchess wore a Strathberry crescent shoulder bag in Vanilla and a chunky necklace featuring large natural pearls in nugget-like shapes. She also wore Emmy London pumps, a white and pink hat from Jane Taylor London, and a pair of G. Collins & Sons white gold diamond earrings.

At some points, she also carried a pink pashmina in a bright raspberry shade. This matched perfectly with some of the pink accents in her hat and the colors of the floral print that decorated her highly patterned dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans loved this look on Sophie and many took to social media to compliment her look. "She looks great! Love the sleeveless look and the pretty floral pattern. She stands out," said one fan.

"I love Sophie’s dress! She looks so pretty in this pattern and the fit is so flattering on her," said another. "Sophie looks beautiful! One of my favorite dresses of the year! 👏😍," said another.

However, some fans were less keen on the sleeve length of the look. "Love the hat! And everything about the dress is amazing, the cut, style, pattern… BUT I agree with the other comments regarding sleeves. I really wish this dress had some sort of sleeve on it, even just a little capped sleeve. Then it would’ve been a 10/10 not a 9.5/10," said one fan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this engagement, the Duchess was also joined by the Princess of Wales who wore an equally beautiful gown and chatted with the Duchess as they watched the events of the day. Princess Catherine wowed in a signature polka-dot style with a nostalgic nod to Princess Diana as she attends the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.