Julianne Moore just proved that wide leg jeans and a pair of Adidas makes the best combo at any age

Julianne Moore recently stepped out in New York City wearing a super chic outfit combo of wide leg jeans and a pair of Adidas, and we found some items that will help you recreate the look ASAP.

In case you weren't aware, Julianne Moore is the queen of nailing cool, casual looks that still read as sophisticated. For example, we're still not over this all-white outfit with Birkenstocks she sported for the summer, or the wide-leg white jeans she so effortlessly rocked at the Cannes Film Festival - but her most recent outfit she sported while walking around NYC seriously caught our eye.

While walking around the Big Apple, the star sported a super casual combo - and the look is super easy to recreate with items you likely already own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her outfit started with what is arguably one of the trendiest wardrobe items of the last few years: wide-leg jeans, which Julianne has proven to be a big fan of in the past. We can't say we blame her - between the universally flattering silhouette, to the comfort level, you really can't go wrong with a pair of wide leg jeans, and they look utterly fabulous on Julianne.

For a top, she opted for a black t-shirt, and put a chic, Matrix-style black blazer over it, adding to the "cool girl" energy she was already giving off. Plus, she added a pair of sleek, slim-frame black sunglasses to the look, helping her fly under the radar while still looking unbelievably stylish as she walked around the city.

As for finishing touches, she chose a pair of reliable Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which feature an all-white leather base, with some green detailing around the back. For a bag, she chose a classic large black tote, which of course matched perfectly with the rest of the black in her ensemble.

She also let her fiery red hair down, keeping it straight and letting it cascade over her black blazer - a true and welcome contrast from the darker hues of her outfit.

Shop Julianne Moore's wide leg jeans

Luckily, this outfit is really accessible, and could likely be recreated with items you already own - but if you're still lacking some wide-leg jeans in your closet and don't know where to turn, don't worry. We've rounded up some pairs that we think would be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.