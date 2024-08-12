Jo Whiley looks effortlessly chic in relaxed-fit jeans, band tee and subtle pink Nike trainers – it's the perfect cool-but-comfy gig attire

Jo Whiley's recent Instagram post has us rushing to recreate her effortlessly cool style, with the radio presenter stunning in the perfect pair of jeans and a laid-back band tee.

Jo Whiley has always been on hand to show us exactly what is needed in a summer capsule wardrobe. Her laid-back looks are envy-inducing – her most recent for a concert being the epitome of cool-girl attire.

Stepping out to enjoy a night at a Billy Joel concert, the radio presenter looked effortlessly put-together in a pair of relaxed-fit denim jeans. While some might have styled the understated trousers with a pair of bright and bold platform heels, or given the look a splash of colour with a patterned shirt of blazer, Jo has reminded us that you don't need a whole lot going on to demand attention with what you wear.

Instead, she paired the jeans with a cool pair of trainers, the Nike 'Flax' Air Force 1s in a subdued pink shade, and, fittingly, a grey and white Billy Joel band T-shirt. The look was reminiscent of the simple T-shirt and jeans outfit she put together a few months ago, proving that her staple casual-chic uniform is one that's perfect for all occasions.

A post shared by Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) A photo posted by on

Shop Jo Whiley's Look

Mango Miami Medium-rise Straight-fit Jeans £35.99 at Mango These Mango jeans in the 'Medium Vintage Blue' denim hue are the perfect lookalike for Jo's enviously cool pair. Made from cotton fabric, they're great for all year round and boast a flattering long-leg and straight-fit silhouette. Their medium-rise waist with belt loops is super comfortable and easy-to-style however you like, whether that's with a band tee and trainers or a blazer and heeled boots. Billy Joel Always Burning T-Shirt £21.99 at Amazon You don't have to head off and see Billy Joel live in concert like Jo Whiley has to recreate her band tee look. This 100% cotton T-shirt with the singer's face on is easily brought from his very own Amazon storefront and shoppers are raving about it's soft material and 'comfy' fit - though many reviews do recommend sizing up to get a more loose-fitting and relaxed fit. Nike Air Force 1 Sage Low Was £119.99, Now £59.49 Jo Whiley's Nike Air Force 1 trainers in the 'Flax' colourway are hard to get your hands on, but this pair in the same style are a great alternative. With the same worn pink colour that Nike calls 'Particle Pink', and the same chunky, platform sole, it's easy to recreate her look - Plus, they're on sale for half price!

To battle the summer evening chill, she threw on a green, longline bomber jacket which finished the edgy outfit off perfectly with it draped across her arms and we can see the piece becoming a staple for the months where autumn's cooler weather starts to creep in.

Further adding to the effortless feel was Jo's staple natural makeup look and her minimally styled hair, with her long bob straightened to curve out at the ends and frame her face beautifully. Unless you've had the chance to jet off to a sunny seaside city or beach town, you can recreate her look with the best bronzers for a healthy summer glow - and all that's left to do is get out and dance!