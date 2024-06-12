Jo Whiley looks effortlessly cool in a simple T-shirt and jeans - we're stealing her casual chic style

It doesn't matter what Jo Whiley wears, whether it be a simple vest top and denim shorts, or full on glam for a night out, the BBC Radio 2 DJ always looks so effortlessly stylish. And her most recent look, worn while hanging out with singer Billie Eilish in the BBC studios, was no exception.

Wearing a simple striped green sleeveless t-shirt, baggy jeans and trainers, and some gold accessories, Jo's outfit is the perfect example of how to make even the most basic capsule wardrobe staples look cool. Not only that, the comfort factor of her outfit - loose, baggy jeans, flat trainers and no sleeves to keep her cool - makes it all the more appealing.

Shop Jo's look

Exact Match Kavu Tuva Tank Top £35 at Kavu Jo's gorgeous green muscle tank is this exact one from Kavu. The top is loose fitting, with wide crew neckline and sleeve trim, making for a super flattering cut around the tops of your arms. It is belt length, so gives good coverage, and the multicoloured stripe detailing finishes it off beautifully. Hush Relaxed Fit Boyfriend Jeans £79 at Hush These boyfriend jeans from Hush are strikingly similar to Jo's chosen denim. Perfect for warmer months, the loose fit and turn ups will keep you cool and comfortable. A summer capsule wardrobe staple, that you will reach for time and time again. c Isabel Marant Leather Trainers £129.09 on Vestiaire Collective While we can't be 100% sure, it looks very much like Jo's trainers are these stunning vintage Isabel Marant's. The leather shoes are only available to buy second hand now, and there is currently this well-looked-after pair in a size 5 available on second hand shopping site Vestiaire Collective.

Jo's trainers are quite hard to make out, but we're almost certain she's wearing some vintage Isabel Marant leather sneakers, which are no longer available. But any pair of the best white trainers would work just as well with this classic jeans and tee combination.

woman&home fashion writer Molly Smith says: ''Jo Whiley is reminding us you can’t go wrong with a T-shirt and jeans outfit, and her laid-back take on this classic combination is ultra cool. Pairing a tank top with mid-wash boyfriend jeans embodies an easygoing confidence we are all in need of! Comfort and style, it's a win-win’."

While we're not exactly seeing summer weather in the UK right now, wearing denim in June is a brave move from Jo. But it's clear she doesn't need any help knowing the best jeans for your body type, with her making loose baggy jeans still look ultra flattering.

But it's not just everyday looks Jo manages so effortlessly, she recently wore the most stunning (but comfortable-looking) dresses at Chelsea Flower show, and, having been a presenter of Glastonbury since 1994, she's mastered the art of boho style over the years too. The world's most famous music festival, Glastonbury 2024 is just around the corner, and we can't wait to see what outfits Jo will turn up in – no doubt ones that will leave an even bigger dent in our wallets.