JLo's tartan bra and coat combination with oversized sunglasses is the festive dressing formula we didn't know we needed
Ladies and gentleman, JLo's best winter wardrobe look ever.
Recently JLo was spotted in LA wearing a purple tartan coat, as well as a peek-a-boo lacy bra underneath that has totally inspired our winter wardrobe.
Jennifer Lopez is certainly no stranger to wearing over-the-top outfits - she has sported all kinds of unique silhouettes, patterns, textures, and more in her wardrobe over the years, and we're consistently awestruck by the way she continues to up her game in the sartorial world. JLo's best looks are not behind her, as she continually proves that her exploration into fashion is ongoing - and her most recent look while out and about in LA just proved it once more.
On Tuesday, 12 December, the pop star was seen walking around in LA wearing a purple tartan coat dress, which sort of gave sexy Anne of Green Gables vibes - a type of energy JLo is not often seen going for - but honestly, we're really here for it. The pièce de résistance of her outfit, in our humble opinion, was the lacy bra that popped out of her dress and perfectly complemented the coat dress.
Aside from her statement purple tartan coat and black lace bustier, she accessorized the look in an equally classy and interesting way, pairing the ensemble with a set of black leather stiletto boots. Knee-high boots are certainly all the rage these days, with even members of the royal family like Queen Camilla wearing different variations of the trendy shoe style - but JLo, of course, took a sexy spin on the trend by going for a leather stiletto version.
Of course, the star also wore a pair of oversized sunglasses, which we're convinced at this point are basically inextricably tied to her face, as she wears them so often while out and about. In true JLo extravagance, she also carried around a mini Birkin bag (aka one of the best designer bags) that featured a black leather croc pattern - only proving further just how chic and stylish she is, even on a day-to-day basis.
JLo also, of course, has long and lustrous brunette hair, but for this look, she slicked it back into a trendy bun, letting her outfit and sunglasses speak for themselves while she was out running errands.
