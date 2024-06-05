Jennifer Lopez shows us how elevate denim with a tweed blazer and designer handbag
Lopez was seen in LA sporting a stylish jeans outfit and we're taking inspiration from this look
Jennifer Lopez took to the streets of LA in denim flares, a tweed blazer, and a Hermès bag, proving that transforming denim into smart-casual is a lot easier than you think.
If you're looking for new ways to style denim then J-Lo's recent outfit should offer some serious insight into how to look both effortless and glamorous in a pair of denim jeans. And of course, once you've established the best jeans for your body type the next step is choosing what to wear them with.
The a-lister's recent looks prove that she is quite the denim aficionado, from J-Lo's drawstring jeans and white t-shirt outfit, to her baggy jeans and trainers look. Rewearing her denim favourites for city outings has been her go-to in the recent months, and we should all be taking notes from her on how to style denim up.
She spent the day with her daughter Emme, looking effortlessly cool in an. outfit which consisted of an oversized plaid tweed blazer, flared denim jeans, and a rare Hermès Birkin bag. Underneath the blazer, she layered a high-neck black t-shirt.
Flared jeans, are certainly some of the best jeans for women over 50, as jeans with a subtle flare remain timeless and current, while provide a flattering and shape enhancing silhouette. And pairing a blazer with jeans can transform denim, from daywear to smarter wear, making it more appropriate for formal occasions.
And adding a handbag to your outfit is also a quick way of adding an opulent flare to a jeans outfit, and luckily for you we have found a fantastic Hermès look alike. The M&S Top Handle Tote bag is strikingly similar to the Hermès Kelly bag, and will give you that a-lister look for a much smaller price.
Shop J-Lo's Look
RRP: £165 | Oversized and featuring padded shoulders, this blazer is a brilliant wardrobe staple that can be worn all year round. Style with denim jeans, and your best white trainers for an elevated day-time look.
RRP: £38 | These flared low-rise jeans come in a mid-wash denim, feature belt loops and have pockets. If you are looking for flares, these are a fantastic option, the 2% elastane also offers comfort and stretch.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
