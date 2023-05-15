Jennifer Lopez stuns in a skin-tight maxi skirt and matching bra top and we’re obsessed!

Jennifer Lopez recently stepped out in a stunning, matching three-piece set, complete with a maxi skirt, oversized blazer, and an ab-bearing bra top.

Attending The Mother Premiere Event at Westwood Village in LA, our fave couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez showed up in style. Jen's ivory ensemble perfectly complemented her hair and complexion, with the sheen of the fabric contributing to her already evident glow.

This look of JLo's, who also just wore Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala, was styled by Mariel Haenn (opens in new tab) and Rob Zangardi (opens in new tab), and we have to say, we're obsessed with the on-trend look, we're especially loving her funky hoop earrings and stylish bracelet from Fernando Jorge (opens in new tab) too!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After seeing these pictures, we can't help but wonder what JLo's fitness routine is as she just looks so damn healthy, but then we also remembered that Ben Affleck recently told Drew Barrymore about her 'diet secrets', and they apparently consist of JLo eating anything she wants.

Apparently though, of all the people that JLo hires to help her get ready for the red carpet, Ben is ultimately the one giving her advice on what to wear.

"I'm like, 'Do you like this one or this one?' And he's like, 'I like that,' or 'Oh! That's so much better on you than the other one.' Sometimes it's not what I think, too, which is funny," she told Kelly Ripa in an interview. "He'll joke with me sometimes, though, and he'll say things like, 'Where's the rest of the shirt?' or things like that."

For the event, JLo also sported a minimalist yet stunning manicure by her trusted nail artist, Tom Bachik, who is the genius behind the lip gloss manicure, as well as the enviable and trendy vanilla chrome mani.