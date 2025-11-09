Jennifer Lawrence brings back the divisive Noughties trend of wearing a dress over jeans - and makes it look so good

We already know that Jennifer Lawrence has got layering up down to a fine art, since she recently demonstrated how to wear both a cardigan and a jumper. But her latest layered look is really taking me back in time.

She was pictured in New York whilst doing the rounds to promote her new film Die, My Love, wearing head-to-toe Khaite. She wore a shirt dress over a pair of jeans - and although I didn't think I'd ever want to wear this combination again after the last time, I must say I'm absolutely on board with this autumn outfit idea!

She paired the Khaite Gloria Printed Chiffon Shirt Dress with the brand's 'Farley' straight-leg jeans, as well as the 'Saraphina' calf hair jacket and 'Sloan' criss cross strap leather heels. Add in a pair of sunglasses from Khaite's collaboration with Oliver Peoples, and it feels like a really fresh way to spin this trend for 2025.

Jennifer Lawrence brings back wearing a dress over jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith has got some good advice on how to embrace this nostalgic trend. She says: "Dresses layered over trousers have been quietly resurfacing over the last few seasons, thanks to the 2000s trend revival.

"Jennifer’s look confirms that this layered styling choice is here to stay for the colder season, and I love the dynamic silhouette it creates. If you want to try this look, opt for straight-leg or slim-leg denim and a dress that falls no longer than midi-length."