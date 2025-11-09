Jennifer Lawrence brings back the divisive Noughties trend of wearing a dress over jeans - and makes it look so good
She wore a full look by the New York-based luxury label Khaite
We already know that Jennifer Lawrence has got layering up down to a fine art, since she recently demonstrated how to wear both a cardigan and a jumper. But her latest layered look is really taking me back in time.
She was pictured in New York whilst doing the rounds to promote her new film Die, My Love, wearing head-to-toe Khaite. She wore a shirt dress over a pair of jeans - and although I didn't think I'd ever want to wear this combination again after the last time, I must say I'm absolutely on board with this autumn outfit idea!
She paired the Khaite Gloria Printed Chiffon Shirt Dress with the brand's 'Farley' straight-leg jeans, as well as the 'Saraphina' calf hair jacket and 'Sloan' criss cross strap leather heels. Add in a pair of sunglasses from Khaite's collaboration with Oliver Peoples, and it feels like a really fresh way to spin this trend for 2025.
Jennifer Lawrence brings back wearing a dress over jeans
Shop the look
Not skinny, not wide-leg - straight jeans really will work wonders in your wardrobe, and I always find H&M's jeans to be both flattering and comfortable. These lend themselves well to wearing with a dress over the top as there's not too much fabric, so you won't overwhelm your frame.
Jennifer's exact shoes will set you back in excess of £1000, so this designer lookalike is a really great choice if you're looking to spend a whole lot less. Dune has been really popular with A-listers like Jennifer Aniston and Scarlett Johansson recently, so you'll be in good company.
Exact match
Jennifer's exact sunglasses are available to buy now. Yes we know it's winter, but there's nothing more glamorous than wearing sunglasses when you don't really need them!
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith has got some good advice on how to embrace this nostalgic trend. She says: "Dresses layered over trousers have been quietly resurfacing over the last few seasons, thanks to the 2000s trend revival.
"Jennifer’s look confirms that this layered styling choice is here to stay for the colder season, and I love the dynamic silhouette it creates. If you want to try this look, opt for straight-leg or slim-leg denim and a dress that falls no longer than midi-length."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.