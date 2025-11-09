Jennifer Lawrence brings back the divisive Noughties trend of wearing a dress over jeans - and makes it look so good

She wore a full look by the New York-based luxury label Khaite

Jennifer Lawrence is seen in Midtown on November 01, 2025 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We already know that Jennifer Lawrence has got layering up down to a fine art, since she recently demonstrated how to wear both a cardigan and a jumper. But her latest layered look is really taking me back in time.

She was pictured in New York whilst doing the rounds to promote her new film Die, My Love, wearing head-to-toe Khaite. She wore a shirt dress over a pair of jeans - and although I didn't think I'd ever want to wear this combination again after the last time, I must say I'm absolutely on board with this autumn outfit idea!

Jennifer Lawrence brings back wearing a dress over jeans

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith has got some good advice on how to embrace this nostalgic trend. She says: "Dresses layered over trousers have been quietly resurfacing over the last few seasons, thanks to the 2000s trend revival.

"Jennifer’s look confirms that this layered styling choice is here to stay for the colder season, and I love the dynamic silhouette it creates. If you want to try this look, opt for straight-leg or slim-leg denim and a dress that falls no longer than midi-length."

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

