Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket was the most gorgeous accompaniment to a pair of simple summer sandals
Jennifer's summer style has been inspiring fashion fans for decades
Jennifer Aniston's striking tie-dye mini dress with a relaxed denim jacket made for the perfect accompaniment to her super simple summer sandals.
When it comes to creating a summer capsule wardrobe, it's important to focus on ultra wearable basics that can be styled up with more striking statement pieces - and we're taking notes from Jennifer Aniston when it comes to elevating our simple summer sandals.
Jen has been giving us a steady stream of outfit inspiration for decades now and we love looking back on her looks of the past when it comes to brainstorming our outfits for warm weather. And while adhering to fleeting summer fashion trends can be fun, it's always important to have timeless pieces, like a trusty denim jacket and comfy strappy sandals, that you roll out year after year and revive with new ways of wearing them.
That's why we're taking notes on the Friends actress's blend of sturdy denim, summer flats and a statement tie-dye mini dress that she wore way back in 2013.
Channel Jennifer's Look
Going for all-over blue tones during a day on set over a decade ago, Jen proved that tie-dye doesn't have to be a colour trend that we're intimidated by.
She teamed the free-flowing, tiered mini with a pair of utterly timeless brown leather strappy sandals, creating a look that wouldn't seem out of place on holiday nor on a hot day in a city.
Keeping things lowkey and relaxed, Jen opted for a rich blue denim jacket, wearing the sleeves fully rolled down and the buttons open.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As for accessories, a pair of basic black aviator style sunglasses and a long silver chain necklace added even more wearability to Jen's outfit of choice - making it so easy to take inspiration from.
And woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith, is so into just how chilled, lowkey and wearable Jen's outfit is.
She says, "I love this outfit; it's giving off that well-loved boho aesthetic, that looks effortlessly cool on almost anyone.
"Plus the flowy silhouette of the dress with the fitted denim jacket is incredibly flattering. Layering a short jacket over a loose dress is a styling hack that looks great on a variety of body types too, perfect for the warmer weather."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
This lightweight and comfortable sunscreen is an everyday go-to – and it’s currently less than half price
Act quickly and you can snap up this beauty editor-approved sunscreen for less than £9...
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
I tried this £7 Amazon jewellery cleaner and it's even better than expensive ultrasonic gadgets
The HG jewellery cleaning bath from Amazon revitalised rings and made necklaces sparkle
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's combo of white trainers, turned-up jeans and a smart blazer should be in your summer style rotation
Jennifer Aniston never fails to style jeans perfectly - and we love this blend of casual trainers and a chic blazer
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's low-rise frayed skinny jeans, vest top and flip flops created a relaxed beach-core look we want to copy
Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share some exciting news - and nailed relaxed summer styling in the process
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's floral mini dress with strappy heeled sandals and cool sunnies was the dreamiest dressed up summer day look
Jen's dressy summer look combined florals, heels and super cool shades
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's statement straw hat, transparent sunnies and ocean-soaked curls on the beach are filling us with style envy
We adore Jen's oh-so natural beachy curls and relaxed straw hat in her dreamy holiday selfie
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston teaming basic black flip flops with a chic blazer proves why your pair should be more than just beachwear
Jen expertly elevated her simple flip flops with a blazer and a touch of khaki
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's charcoal grey gym leggings and simple strappy top create the perfect lowkey workout uniform
Fitness is a huge part of Jen's life - and her workout wardrobe is unsurprisingly stylish
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's nude spaghetti strap dress is too elegant for words and we're *obsessed* with her fresh blonde highlights
Jennifer Aniston's nude dress was covered in thousands of shimmering sequins
By Robyn Morris Published