Jennifer Aniston's tie-dye mini dress and denim jacket was the most gorgeous accompaniment to a pair of simple summer sandals

Jennifer Aniston's striking tie-dye mini dress with a relaxed denim jacket made for the perfect accompaniment to her super simple summer sandals.

When it comes to creating a summer capsule wardrobe, it's important to focus on ultra wearable basics that can be styled up with more striking statement pieces - and we're taking notes from Jennifer Aniston when it comes to elevating our simple summer sandals.

Jen has been giving us a steady stream of outfit inspiration for decades now and we love looking back on her looks of the past when it comes to brainstorming our outfits for warm weather. And while adhering to fleeting summer fashion trends can be fun, it's always important to have timeless pieces, like a trusty denim jacket and comfy strappy sandals, that you roll out year after year and revive with new ways of wearing them.

That's why we're taking notes on the Friends actress's blend of sturdy denim, summer flats and a statement tie-dye mini dress that she wore way back in 2013.

Channel Jennifer's Look

Going for all-over blue tones during a day on set over a decade ago, Jen proved that tie-dye doesn't have to be a colour trend that we're intimidated by.

She teamed the free-flowing, tiered mini with a pair of utterly timeless brown leather strappy sandals, creating a look that wouldn't seem out of place on holiday nor on a hot day in a city.

Keeping things lowkey and relaxed, Jen opted for a rich blue denim jacket, wearing the sleeves fully rolled down and the buttons open.

As for accessories, a pair of basic black aviator style sunglasses and a long silver chain necklace added even more wearability to Jen's outfit of choice - making it so easy to take inspiration from.

And woman&home's Digital Fashion Writer, Molly Smith, is so into just how chilled, lowkey and wearable Jen's outfit is.

She says, "I love this outfit; it's giving off that well-loved boho aesthetic, that looks effortlessly cool on almost anyone.

"Plus the flowy silhouette of the dress with the fitted denim jacket is incredibly flattering. Layering a short jacket over a loose dress is a styling hack that looks great on a variety of body types too, perfect for the warmer weather."