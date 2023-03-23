Jennifer Aniston makes a case for orange-tinted sunnies and we’re here for it

Jennifer Aniston always amazes us with her stylish looks - but it's her latest accessory that's got us hooked!

Sunglasses are one of those fashion items that we may tend to let go by the wayside when it comes to picking a pair that suits us perfectly. It's almost like socks or a belt - you never really think about them until you realize you don't have any that you like.

So if you're looking for a pair of the best sunglasses for spring and summer 2023, look no further - Jennifer Aniston just sported a super chic pair, and we're copying her ASAP.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston, who recently shared her secret to working out successfully at 54-years-old, was seen leaving the set of Good Morning America in Times Square, Manhattan in the ever-so-snazzy sunnies.

She opted for a 70s sunglasses trend, wearing a retro pair with square frames, making them the perfect transitional look for spring. What we found really fascinating about the sunnies, though, is the tint of the lenses. The orange-tinted glasses totally stood out, especially when paired with her all-beige ensemble - making the perfect statement.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, this isn't the first time the star has worn statement sunglasses, especially those with a warmer-tinted lens. Recently, she was also spotted wearing a pair with a round, tortoiseshell frame with orange-brown lenses. She's also known to sport aviator frames - a timeless and classic frame that is unisex and matches with pretty much any outfit you pair them with.

(opens in new tab) Sundown Oversized Aviator Sunglasses, $25 | Free People (opens in new tab) Stay shaded in these so cool oversized sunnies featured in a round frame aviator design with gradient tinted lenses.

(opens in new tab) OVAL 1970 MIRROR EVOLVE Sunglasses, $133.70 | Ray-Ban (opens in new tab) Our iconic Oval 1970 now features upgraded Evolve light-responsive technology, with colour lenses, including orange and pink. This model strikes a perfect balance between functionality and style.

Jennifer, who recently rocked a strappy dress and fresh blonde highlights, recently did a revealing interview with InStyle where she talked about the importance of taking care of yourself - and that starts with sleep, she said. "Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful," Jennifer says. "But, boy, did I take it for granted when we were young. When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be."

But, hey, if she doesn't get enough sleep, she can cover up any dark circles with her fabulous orange sunnies!