Jennifer Aniston's nude spaghetti strap dress is too elegant for words and we're *obsessed* with her fresh blonde highlights

Jennifer Aniston stepped out for a photocall in Paris to promote her hit new Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, on Thursday night and we can't get over how incredible she looked!

From her glowing skin to Jennifer's flawless hair, fans are always keen to know how the Friends actor manages to look so good all the time.

And it was no different at a Murder Mystery 2 photocall, which she attended with her co-stars including Adam Sandler. Jennifer's nude dress seriously caught our eye with its subtle spaghetti straps and thousands of sequins.

But it was her fresh blonde highlights which really caught our eye. Paying homage to her days as Rachel Green, Jen looks as though she's had some new blonde highlights, with two blonde streaks at the front of her head, framing her face along with her famous layers.

(Image credit: Getty)

Fans loved Jennifer's glamorous look too and took to social media to gush over the actor. One commented on her look, "love love love," while another added, "Jennifer, the prettiest girl in the world."

A third fan commented of Jen and Adam, "They both look fantastic," while another added, "both look awesome."

Jen, who is in amazing shape thanks to her love of fitness and a healthy diet, has shared her secret weapon for avoiding workout injury at 54.

She gave an interview with InStyle (opens in new tab), where she talked about the importance of listening to and taking care of your body - and that starts with a good night's sleep, she says.

"Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful," Jennifer says. "But, boy, did I take it for granted when we were young. When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, ‘I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great,’ and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She went on to reveal that a strict night regimen has become part of her daily habits that keep her looking and feeling well. In this nightly routine for good sleep hygiene, she incorporates Epsom salt baths, sleep meditation, lavender essential oils, and most importantly, she ensures that she turns all screens off at least an hour before bed.

If she does get a bad night's sleep, she has to be careful with her exercise regime the next day. She explained, "I don't push myself so hard [in a workout] because that will lead to an injury when your body and your brain aren't fully rested. I just try to do my best and just figure out everything possible that will ensure a good night's sleep."